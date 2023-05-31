“Lanz und Precht” Podcast: All important information at a glance

Markus Lanz and Richard David Precht have been running their podcast “Lanz und Precht” since September 2021. You can listen to the podcast here. Image source: IMAGO / Future Image The first podcast episode of “Lanz & Precht” started on September 3, 2021. The two moderators Richard David Precht and Markus Lanz are no strangers and discuss politically and socially relevant topics. Above all, the focus is on current affairs. A new episode of the podcast appears every Friday, with the individual episodes mostly being between 45 and 70 minutes long. The podcast is extremely successful, for example in July 2022 “Lanz und Precht” achieved a total of almost 3.5 million downloads. Lanz and Precht: What is the podcast about? The themes of our time and the considerations of the two moderators carry the individual episodes. For example, it can be about smartphones and their influence on the development of our children, but sometimes there are also foreign policy issues such as India that are in focus. You can listen to the “Lanz und Precht” podcast on the following platforms, including Apple Podcasts: Spotify Deezer Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts Google Podcasts Podcast Addict Overcast “Lanz und Precht”: Is the podcast something for you? Especially if you are interested in the development of our society and political world events, the podcast “Lanz und Precht” is a good fit for you. But of course Markus Lanz and Richard David Precht are two very popular characters in our media landscape who have their fans. If you are generally enthusiastic about the two men, you should not miss “Lanz und Precht”. Do you want to start a podcast yourself? The following video will give you a better understanding of some of the best microphones. Who are Markus Lanz and Richard David Precht? Markus Lanz has gained notoriety over the years as a moderator of his program “Markus Lanz” on ZDF. Richard David Precht, on the other hand, is not only known as a popular philosopher, but above all as part of his work as an author. Books like “The Fourth Estate” or “Recognize the World” are just a few of his many works. Precht has been the host of the ZDF program “Precht” since 2012, in which he discusses and illuminates current topics with a selected guest. If you miss an episode, you can easily catch up on it via the ZDF media library.

Related