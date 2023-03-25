The hype surrounding ChatGPT is still huge. Some are already talking about a digital revolution – and other AI chatbots are already in the starting blocks.

No matter whether in journalism, marketing or software development – there is hardly an industry that has not dealt with how existing processes can be optimized with the help of ChatGPT in the past few weeks.

In the public discourse, however, there is always a misunderstanding: an AI chatbot should not replace people, but rather support them. This is how programmers will continue to develop apps in the future, but AI chatbots can quickly and easily answer questions, find errors in the code and even optimize it. In journalism, on the other hand, ChatGPT can carry out research, translate articles or work out the most important statements from a 50-page text within a few seconds.

At the moment, of course, all of this is still very error-prone and you have to know exactly how to interpret the results that the AI ​​delivers. For example, ChatGPT cannot say anything about events of the past few weeks because the training data is not up to date. But the potential of such AI solutions is still huge.

This is exactly what almost all large companies in the tech industry have now recognized.

AI chatbots: Microsoft, Google, Meta – everyone is involved

Of course, Microsoft is at the forefront, having invested several billion in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The company already uses the AI ​​chatbot in its Bing search engine and recently introduced the Microsoft 365 Copilot, which is even able to automatically create PowerPoint presentations.

Of course, Google had to react accordingly. The AI ​​chatbot of the search engine giant goes by the name “Bard” and is based on the language model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). In the future, it should primarily improve the Google search.

Meta and Facebook are also involved. The AI ​​language model LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI) is used. For the moment, the AI ​​is only available to researchers and is not used on Facebook or Instagram. Or at least not yet.

That leaves the big Chinese companies like Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba, all of which are also working on AI chatbots.

AI chatbots: Everyone should deal with the topic

Although some people are still skeptical about the new technology, there are many reasons why you should now deal with AI chatbots at the latest.

AI chatbots offer a fast and effective way to get information and answer questions. For example, if you need a quick answer to a question or help solving a problem, you can simply ask a chatbot instead of wading through an endless stream of search results.

In addition, AI chatbots can help various professional groups to become more efficient. By automating repetitive tasks, people have more time for complex and creative tasks. This applies in particular to journalists, programmers or marketers. But AI chatbots can also provide valuable services in customer service and even in education. It’s worth looking into.