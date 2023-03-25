Home News Zajárova: “When will Macron start supplying arms to the French for the maintenance of the country’s democracy?”
Zajárova: "When will Macron start supplying arms to the French for the maintenance of the country's democracy?"

Zajárova: “When will Macron start supplying arms to the French for the maintenance of the country’s democracy?”

Previously, in France there was a new day of national protests against the current government’s pension reform, which was marked by large fires and violent clashes between protesters and police.

Amid a new wave of violent protests in France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wryly wondered if French President Emmanuel Macron was going to help protesters fight for “democracy.”

“And when will Macron start supplying arms to the citizens of France for the maintenance of the country’s democracy and sovereignty?” the senior official wrote on her Telegram account, attaching a video showing the consequences of the protests held on yesterday.

On Thursday, a new day of national protests against the Macron government’s pension reform approved a week ago was registered in the European country. It was marked by large fires and clashes between protesters and police in various cities across the country. According to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), 3.5 million French people took to the streets, which would be the largest number since the beginning of the demonstrations.

