five cases reported in the first semester are being investigated

In the last six months, five reported cases of sexual abuse that would have occurred in schools in the city of Córdoba and that have teachers from those institutions as suspects were known. Most of them belong to events that would have occurred in the initial level, that is, in rooms of 3, 4 and 5 years, except one that was in the primary level.

The cases usually have an impact at the beginning when fathers and mothers warn the media of the judicial complaints after listening to the stories of their children. The social commotion takes over the first days, but the truth is that then an investigation process is opened that is longer and of which it is important to account, always safeguarding the integrity and privacy of the complaining children and families.

Five cases in six months

The first case occurred between February and March of this year at the Nuestra Señora del Valle Parish Institute as a result of a complaint by a student of initial level. For this reason, three professors of the same discipline were separated, since it was not clear in the accusation which of the three was indicated. The cause is under investigation.

The second event occurred on April 14 when a mother of a girl in the initial level of the Primera Junta school filed a complaint with the judicial unit for Crimes against Sexual Integrity located in the Polo de la Mujer after her daughter told her that she had been abused and beaten by her music teacher.

According to the story of the girl’s mother, the then director of the school was present at the Polo trying to convince her not to file the complaint. On Monday, as the other parents learned, similar stories began to emerge from their children. They were making the complaint that was attached to the first in the form of testimonials and exceeded 10 stories and expert opinions continue to be incorporated. Judicial sources indicated that the defendant’s statement was already taken.

The case is being investigated by the second-shift Prosecutor for Crimes against Sexual Integrity, headed by Ingrid Vago.

The man is accused of simple sexual abuse aggravated by his status as a teacher, and minor injuries, a crime that provides for a sentence of between three and 10 years in prison and that can be extended up to 21 years if new aggravations arise. The lawyer Daniela Morales Leanza represents three families from this school and the lawyer José D’Antona another seven.

D’Antona requested last Friday the arrest of the professor considering that there is a procedural risk, that is to say that there is a risk that the accused evade justice. In the case, the director of the institution and the teacher of the room are separated and charged.

The third event occurred in mid-May at a Manuel Belgrano elementary school in the west of the city of Córdoba. There they removed a physical education teacher after students between 9 and 10 years old alerted about situations compatible with abuse. The professor had been working in the place for a few weeks.

In the case, the protocol corresponding to these cases was activated and the Ministry of Education intervened. The case is also being investigated by prosecutor Ingrid Vago.

The fourth case occurred on June 8 when the mother of a girl denounced the teacher of the kindergarten she attended, in a private school in the Las Flores neighborhood. After the first mother’s complaint, other parents began to alert their children’s attitudes and stories that could correspond to cases of abuse. They reported that the woman forced them to touch their private parts while they played with masses. This case also fell to the Ingrid Vago prosecutor’s office.

From the Justice they indicated that they are coordinating shifts for the expertise and the Gesell Chamber. The teacher has not yet been charged or arrested.

The fifth and last case that came to light in the city of Córdoba occurred on June 23 in a garden of a municipal school in Villa Urquiza. Due to the fact, 16 complaints were filed for simple sexual abuse that are investigated in the Office of the Prosecutor for Crimes against Sexual Integrity of the First Shift in charge of Juan Ávila Echenique.

On June 25, the professor was charged and arrested. Lawyer Morales Leanza represents eight of the 16 or 17 families that intervened in the process as plaintiffs. At the moment, they are waiting for the dates to carry out the skills on the children. The lawyer indicated that comprehensive accompaniment is being processed through State agencies, such as financial aid given the vulnerability characteristics of some families (through the Ministry of Women) and assistance to victims with psychological assistance (Ministry of Justice ).

In the case, the Secretary of Education of the Municipality also intervened to approach the institution.

“We are satisfied with the performance of the prosecutor so far and we are waiting for the dates for the new expert reports,” said the lawyer.

Evidence

In all these cases, as these are crimes that take place in the private sphere, the greatest burden of proof is placed on the victim’s account and the psychological, psychiatric and medical expertise.

The procedure with a child whose family denounces abuse is that at the time of the complaint, a first interdisciplinary approach is made where professionals will determine if that boy or girl is in a position to go to a Gesell Chamber or an interdisciplinary interview.

If the child is fit, a date is set. In the event that the child is older than six years, a Gesell Chamber is carried out, which is an interrogation carried out by psychology professionals that is also heard by the parties that are behind glass. In the case of children under six years of age, an interview is carried out that consists of a test and games with questions that are not direct and that can give indications if there was a shock due to abuse or not.

