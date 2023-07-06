Florencia Bertotti’s reaction because her current husband shares a job with two of his ex-partners

In her program Días y flores (FM Vale975), Florencia Bertotti had a funny reaction to the fact that her current husband shares a work space with two of her (fictional) ex-partners.

The meeting took place in ATAV 2. Her husband, Federico Amador, acts in the novel, as do Juan Gil Navarro and Fabio Di Tomaso: “My cattle gathered!” exclaimed Bertotti.

Also, recently, Gil Navarro and Di Tomaso also shared the scene. Amused, the former protagonist of Floriciente considered: “The two, my past marriage and my current husband!”

What happened is that the actress is currently married to Federico Amador, who plays a doctor at the hospital who directs the character of Federico D’Elía in ATAV.

In addition, Juan Gil Navarro is Horacio Hills in the strip that Fabio recently joined. Both played couples of Florencia Fazzarino (whom Bertotti gave life to) in the well-remembered Floricienta.

