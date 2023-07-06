“Citadel” Season 2 is coming to Prime Video despite a flop

By Marlene Polywka | Jul 06, 2023 at 6:17 p.m

Amazon is currently investing a lot of money in prestigious in-house productions for its Prime Video streaming service. This strategy is apparently also followed when there is no success, as the example of the “Citadel” series shows.

After the most expensive Amazon production of all time started in September 2022 with “Rings of Power”, the provider followed up this spring – with the second most expensive production. We are talking about “Citadel”, a lavishly equipped series with a top-class cast. The cost of the first season is around 250 million US dollars. This is a proud sum that has apparently not paid off for Amazon so far. Despite this, the streaming service has already committed to a sequel. This seems to be causing tensions internally. But what does this mean for “Citadel” Season 2?

Cost explosion at Amazon Prime Video

In the increasingly competitive streaming market, providers are trying more and more to outdo each other with sensational in-house productions. Ever new competitors such as Paramount+ recently or Max, which was only launched in the USA, are also making it increasingly difficult for the established streaming platforms. Amazon, Netflix and Co. are reacting with ever more powerful arrays of new series and films. Amazon’s prestige project, the “Lord of the Rings” series “Rings of Power” cost a whopping 400 million US dollars. Despite the initial great interest, the series failed to retain a majority of viewers over the course of the first season.

Productions like “Daisy Jones & the Six” or “Peripheral” followed. Both series worth seeing in their own right with above-average reviews. However, according to the renowned market research company Nielsen, none of the series made it into the top 10 most watched content in the important US market. The espionage thriller “Citadel” is also in this series. The series also never made it into the top 10, despite a production cost of over 250 million US dollars. And yet Amazon has already confirmed “Citadel” Season 2.

“Citadel” season 2 already confirmed

In fact, the streaming service is about more than a direct sequel. The first season is supposed to be the prelude to a completely new franchise. A spin-off entitled “Citadel: Diana” has already been confirmed and teased in the first pictures. The series is slated for release in 2024 and will follow the eponymous spy Diana (played by Matilda De Angelis).

The fact that the costs for “Citadel” are so enormous was actually not planned. Actually, “only” 170 million US dollars were planned for this. Supposedly, differences on the set and a changing team behind the camera caused the significantly increased costs – TECHBOOK reported. Amazon still seems to believe in the Citadel project. Among other things, the magazine “Bloomberg” also reports on internal tensions in this regard. For the time being, however, they want to stick to the further plans and shoot “Citadel” season 2.

This is what the series “Citadel” is about

Behind the ominous name Citadel is a globally active independent espionage organization. The two main characters Mason (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka Choprah-Jonas) work as agents for Citadel. However, when the organization is betrayed, the two barely survive; their memories will be erased. Years later, another Citadel member (played by Stanley Tucci) reactivates Mason.

With no memory, he now has to try to find his old partner again. The aim is not only to find out about the mysterious Manticore association, which is behind the destruction of Citadel. Mason and Nadia must also continue to deal with the traitor in their own ranks and their partly forgotten feelings for each other.

When is Citadel season 2 out?

The season one finale left its viewers with the big reveal of who betrayed Citadel to Manticore back then. Amazon announced via its social channels right after the finale that Mason and Nadia would be returning for Citadel Season 2. Exactly when that will be is not yet certain.

If you consider the complex previous production, then a start seems at the earliest Late 2024, more like 2025conceivable.

