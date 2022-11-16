advertisement

MSI MSI Technology‘s summer laptop health check activity has received enthusiastic feedback, and the praise has increased. At the end of the year, the winter Laptop Care+ laptop health check activity will be held to give back to more consumers who support MSI! The event period is from 12/1 to 12/14. Eligible consumers who bring their laptops to the MSI authorized service center can enjoy one-on-one laptop health checkup services, and can also purchase and upgrade memory and SSD on site. No installation fee. Seats are limited, book now!

MSI 2022 Winter Health Examination will be held from 12/1 to 12/14, with limited seats, and will be open for consumer appointments from 11/16 to 12/7. For laptops purchased after January 2019, you can enjoy the one-to-one health checkup provided by MSI. The items include appearance and fan cleaning, cooling module maintenance, and you can also upgrade the memory and SSD on the spot without installation fees. Help your laptop prolong life, restore good performance, and even upgrade performance, let MSI be your strong support, no matter you are playing, working, or studying, consumers can play with peace of mind.

In response to the epidemic prevention, this health check-up is based on an appointment system, and the number of places is limited. Consumers can choose one to five convenient time slots through the system. There are 11:00AM-12:00PM, 15:00PM-16:00PM, 16:00PM- 17:00PM, three different time slots to choose from. Within three days after completing the filling, the service staff will take the initiative to confirm whether the appointment is successful.

AppointmentLink

https://fb.com/book/MSIHongKong/

Or scan the QR code

*Additional SSD is free of installation fee and system transfer is not included.

MSI official FB: https://www.facebook.com/MSIHongKong

MSI official website: https://hk.msi.com/index.php

MSI Mall : https://hkstore.msi.com/