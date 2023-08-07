Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us for FM 90.9 from Neuquén, via FM 91.9 from Roca, via rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he monday august 7. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– ATE will vote for its new authorities this Wednesday, August 9. The candidate for general secretary in Neuquén for the Multicolor List, Yanina Saldia, tells of her proposals.

– The fishing crisis worsens in San Antonio: 75 people lost their jobs and another 145 jobs are at risk. What are the government measures to contain the situation? The Undersecretary of Fisheries of Río Negro, Jessica Ressler, responds.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– The pre-candidate for national deputy of Neuquén for the Left Front, Angélica Lagunas, visits the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studio in the run-up to PASO 2023.

– The Minister of Tourism and candidate for national deputy for the Blue List of the Neuquén Popular Movement, Sandro Badilla, participates in a one-on-one with Daniela Parra and Diego Penizzotto.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– Norma Dardik, pre-candidate for deputy for Río Negro of the Left Front and the Unity Workers, analyzes the current situation ahead of the August 13 elections.

– From January 1 to July 30 of this year, 175 femicides were registered in Argentina. Analía Morra, a member of the observatory of gender violence “Ahora que si nos ven”, analyzes the alarming figures.

– The pre-candidate for deputy of Together for Change Río Negro, Sergio Capozzi, analyzes the final stretch of the campaign towards the PASO.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon.

We like to know your opinion, write us by Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can also leave your voice message at 299 634-5635.

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 91.9 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

