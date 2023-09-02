Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

Who to follow: secretchords_apoemfortheday

A song or part of a song a day. There are many of these on Instagram, the differences are usually in the curation, but there are also visual differences: on this page it seems that all the songs were taken from books, some of them are not very aligned, sometimes a word is almost cut off. If we try, we can literally smell the paper.

This is a follow-up recommendation that is actually a reading recommendation.

>>>

Not a page but a field of stars

(page description line)

>>>

And this is my four leaf clover

I’m on the line, one open mind

This is my four leaf clover

A post by Shelly was published on August 19, 2023 in the category general, what to do and tagged a poem for the day, instagram, poetry, secret chords, who to follow, poetry, poems.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

