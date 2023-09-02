Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

Who to follow: secretchords_apoemfortheday
A song or part of a song a day. There are many of these on Instagram, the differences are usually in the curation, but there are also visual differences: on this page it seems that all the songs were taken from books, some of them are not very aligned, sometimes a word is almost cut off. If we try, we can literally smell the paper.
This is a follow-up recommendation that is actually a reading recommendation.
Not a page but a field of stars
(page description line)
And this is my four leaf clover
I’m on the line, one open mind
This is my four leaf clover
