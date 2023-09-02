Home » Roc Hotels Signs Contract to Manage El Viejo y el Mar Hotel in Havana
Roc Hotels Signs Contract to Manage and Market El Viejo y el Mar Hotel in Havana

Roc Hotels has announced a new partnership with the Cubanacán Group for the management and marketing of the El Viejo y el Mar hotel in Havana, starting from January 1, 2024. This news comes after Pedro Martin Graciani, adviser to the president and supervisor for the Caribbean of Roc, revealed a few months ago to HOSTELTUR that they were in the process of finalizing a deal for a new property in the Cuban capital.

The Old Man and the Sea hotel, now named Hotel Roc El Viejo y El Mar, is situated in Marina Hemingway, just 15 km from the Historic Center of Havana and 20 km from José Martí International Airport. This 4-star family hotel boasts 176 rooms, including 4 suites and 6 room cabins, and features a buffet restaurant with international cuisine as well as Hemingway’s favorite recipes. Other amenities include a snack bar, lobby bar, aquabar, swimming pool with a children’s area, and access to a recreation center, three additional restaurants, bowling, and a gym within the Marina Hemingway complex.

While this is the only hotel Roc Hotels has signed with Cubanacán, it is not their first collaboration. Pedro Martin Graciani explains that they previously managed the Hotel Roc Santa Lucía in Camagüey, but unfortunately, they had to leave after it was severely damaged by a hurricane.

Looking to the future, Roc Hotels and Cubanacán are exploring the possibility of incorporating another hotel into their portfolio. Graciani adds, “Now we are also looking, with them, at another hotel that we could incorporate in the near future.”

With the addition of the El Viejo y el Mar hotel in Havana, Roc Hotels will now oversee a total of 2,254 rooms across the island. Currently, the hotel group operates five hotels in Varadero, Havana, and Cayo Santa María. At the beginning of 2023, Roc Hotels expanded its presence in Cuba after signing an agreement with the Gaviota Group to manage and market a 5-star hotel with 800 rooms in Cayo Santa María.

According to Pedro Martin Graciani, Roc Hotels’ objective plan in Cuba is to maintain their current facilities and only pursue growth opportunities that present themselves as interesting.

This latest partnership with Cubanacán demonstrates Roc Hotels’ commitment to expanding its presence in Cuba’s growing tourism industry.

