In his first foreign visit since the beginning of the war, the President of the Sovereignty Council arrives in the Arab Republic of Egypt

In his first foreign visit since the beginning of the war, the President of the Sovereignty Council arrives in the Arab Republic of Egypt

Sudani Net:

The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived this morning in the Arab Republic of Egypt, on an official visit. Chairman of the Sovereignty Council.

During the visit, the Chairman of the Council will hold an official session of talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, dealing with developments in the situation in Sudan, bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance their support and development to serve the peoples of the two countries and issues of common interest.

Accompanying the President of the Council, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq, the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, and Lieutenant General Mirghani Idris Suleiman, Director General of the Defense Industries System.

