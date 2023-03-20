Sudani Net:

The Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Khartoum State, Dr. Sir Al-Khatam Fadl Al-Mawla Today, the main center of the discounted sale window through the Agricultural and Livestock Development Fund, Khartoum State.

Sir al-Khatim stressed during the opening ceremony that the inauguration comes within the framework of caring for people’s livelihood and alleviating the burden of prices on the citizen, in addition to achieving food security.

Referring to the partnership with the Agricultural Development Fund and the “Fruta” company, in preparation for the start of selling in the center and the launch of sales through carts in all institutions and markets in Khartoum state, noting that 7 carts are equipped with all kinds of vegetables and fruits and sold at prices that are 20% less than the markets, coinciding with the month of Ramadan .

For his part, the Director General of the Agricultural Development Fund, Khartoum State, Dr. Muhammad Zain, that an ambitious plan has been put in place to increase production and productivity, pointing to concerted efforts and activating partnerships with the “Fruta” company for food security and a number of companies to provide fertilizers and production inputs.

He pointed to seeking to reduce the burden of living for the citizen during the month of Ramadan through direct selling in the window of commodities, vegetables, fruits and meat of all kinds, and stressed the importance of perpetuating the sale at the price of the product to the consumer and providing products throughout the year.

He confirmed the coordination with the executive directors of the localities in the state presidency to determine the places of sale and distribute the number of 7 vehicles for reduced sale, and pledged to implement the plan to increase production in conjunction with the agricultural renaissance that organized agricultural projects in the state.

For his part, the Executive Director of Bahri Abdul Rahman Ahmed Abdul Rahman explained the keenness to provide support to provide a service to citizens through reduced sales and the provision of goods at reduced prices while providing all guarantees for the continuity of the experience throughout the year, and he added that the discounted selling experience serves the consumer product together and works to reduce intermediaries and brokers .

He continued: We seek to generalize the experience in all parts of the locality in partnership with the directors of the administrative units, and the citizens of Bahri promised to provide vegetables, fruits and meat with high quality through the window of the Agricultural Development Fund in Bahri.

