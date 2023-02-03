Jan 30, 2020
In this episode Thomas invites our other podcasters, voice actor
James T. Majewski (Catholic Culture Audiobooks) and author Mike
Aquilina (Way of the Fathers), to talk about how they make their
shows and the effect reading and studying the Church Fathers has
had on them personally.
If you are a lector at Mass, you will find James’s comments on
how he approaches reading the writings of the Saints inspiring and
helpful.
Contents
[2:15] James’s training in philosophy and acting as preparation
for narrating the Fathers
[7:00] How Mike meandered into a career writing about the
Fathers
[9:27] The original idea for audiobooks and podcasts at The
Catholic Culture
[15:33] How Mike distills scholarship into an accessible and
edifying presentation of early Church history
[21:20] The accessibility and affordability of creating a
good-sounding podcast
[24:16] James’s process for preparing nuanced readings of the
Fathers at a rapid pace
[33:03] Mike’s and James’s recourse to the intercession of the
holy authors they study
[37:38] St. John Henry Newman and the early Fathers as masters
of media
[42:40] The mastery of the Fathers’ work and its relevance
today
[45:55] The spiritual effects of narrating the writings of
saints
Links
Support CatholicCulture.org’s podcasting efforts https://www.catholicculture.org/donate/audio
Catholic Culture Audiobooks https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/category/audiobooks/
Way of the Fathers https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/category/way-fathers/
James T. Majewski https://www.jamestmajewski.com/
Mike Aquilina https://fathersofthechurch.com/
Episode 12 interview with Mike
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-12-career-in-poetry-prose-mike-aquilina/
