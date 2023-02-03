It’s Podcast Week here at CatholicCulture.org, as we want to

make more people aware of our audio offerings, particularly the two

new podcasts we launched last October: Catholic Culture Audiobooks

and Way of the Fathers with Mike Aquilina.

Both of these shows have broken new ground in Catholic

podcasting, which has so far largely stayed in the realm of talk

shows rather than scripted programming. As more and more people in

the United States and globally adopt podcasts as a source of

entertainment and education, it’s important that Christ be there to

meet them.

In this episode Thomas invites our other podcasters, voice actor

James T. Majewski (Catholic Culture Audiobooks) and author Mike

Aquilina (Way of the Fathers), to talk about how they make their

shows and the effect reading and studying the Church Fathers has

had on them personally.

If you are a lector at Mass, you will find James’s comments on

how he approaches reading the writings of the Saints inspiring and

helpful.

Contents

[2:15] James’s training in philosophy and acting as preparation

for narrating the Fathers

[7:00] How Mike meandered into a career writing about the

Fathers

[9:27] The original idea for audiobooks and podcasts at The

Catholic Culture

[15:33] How Mike distills scholarship into an accessible and

edifying presentation of early Church history

[21:20] The accessibility and affordability of creating a

good-sounding podcast

[24:16] James’s process for preparing nuanced readings of the

Fathers at a rapid pace

[33:03] Mike’s and James’s recourse to the intercession of the

holy authors they study

[37:38] St. John Henry Newman and the early Fathers as masters

of media

[42:40] The mastery of the Fathers’ work and its relevance

today

[45:55] The spiritual effects of narrating the writings of

saints

Links

Support CatholicCulture.org’s podcasting efforts https://www.catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Catholic Culture Audiobooks https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/category/audiobooks/

Way of the Fathers https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/category/way-fathers/

James T. Majewski https://www.jamestmajewski.com/

Mike Aquilina https://fathersofthechurch.com/

Episode 12 interview with Mike

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-12-career-in-poetry-prose-mike-aquilina/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio