Food delivery is incorporated into the Argentine Food Code

Through the Joint Resolution 19/2023 of the Secretariats of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Ministry of Economy and Quality of the Ministry of Health the service is incorporated food delivery to the Argentine Food Code (CAA) with the aim of establishing clear and specific health rules.

The proposed update is intended to set definition and characteristics of agile cargo transport or home wardtaking into account that the concept of “delivery“, widely used by food establishments, that is not updated in the Argentine Food Codeof (CAA).

This way, The transport, the form of transport and the requirements that must be met by the companies that offer this service have been regulated.

food transport

If considered transport agile cargo or home delivery to the transfer of food from the manufacturing or vending establishment to the consumer’s home, using motorcycles, bicycles or pie.

food transported they must be packaged in such a way that they are protected from contamination and avoid direct contact with the transport vehicle and the environment. During transport, food they must not undergo alterations in the packaging nor in its content.

transport vehicle

Transport vehicle is understood to be closed containers (boxes, bags, backpacks, chests, baskets, drawers, baskets) used for the delivery/transfer of food.

Transportation vehicles must meet the following requirements:

Be designed and constructed with non-absorbent materials , resistant to corrosion and that do not transmit toxic substances, odors or strange flavors. They must also withstand repeated cleaning and disinfection operations.

Be used exclusively for the transport of food .

. Keep in adequate conditions of conservation, cleaning and disinfection at all times.

Have the capacity to maintain food at the corresponding temperatureproviding thermal insulation if necessary.

food delivery men

All the people who make agile cargo transport or home delivery of food must comply with the established in Article 21 of the Argentine Food Code.

During the transport of food, delivery people must handle food correctly to preserve its integrity and maintain hygienic-sanitary conditions and proper storage.

vending establishment

Establishments that make or sell food and use means of transportation fast or share at home must take measures necessary to ensure prompt delivery and in the shortest possible time, ensuring the right conditions of conservation.

It is the responsibility of the establishment make sure containers are cleaned and sanitized when doing their own transport, or verify that these measures are complied with when carried out by third parties.

In the case of third parties in charge of transport, companies that provide this service must ensure that all persons involved in the transport of agile cargo or home delivery of food receive the necessary training according to the hygiene standards established in this Code, in accordance with Article 21.

Simultaneous transportation of different types of food is allowed, as long as its particular characteristics of conservation and management allow itavoiding any cross contamination.

