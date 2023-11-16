Footage shows Alec Baldwin handling prop gun days before deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

Newly obtained footage shows Alec Baldwin handling prop gun in days leading up to fatal shooting on “Rust” set

A series of videos obtained exclusively by NBC News has revealed actor Alec Baldwin handling at least one prop gun during the filming of the movie “Rust,” just days before a deadly shooting on the set.

The raw footage shows Baldwin firing a gun, interacting with the film crew, and discussing his character’s movements and how the scenes will be shot.

The previously unseen footage was filmed in the days leading up to the October 2021 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza when a gun wielded by Baldwin fired a live bullet during a scene rehearsal.

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dismissed in April, but a New Mexico grand jury is expected to soon decide whether charges should be filed again.

The footage has been requested by special prosecutors and could be presented as evidence in the case.

Part of the Santa Fe County police investigation focuses on how live ammunition could have ended up on the film set.

Baldwin’s lawyers and special prosecutors have not commented on the new videos, while Baldwin previously denied pulling the trigger of the gun.

His attorneys have stated that they will respond to any accusation in court.

