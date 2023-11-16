Home » Footage shows Alec Baldwin handling prop gun days before deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
Entertainment

Footage shows Alec Baldwin handling prop gun days before deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

by admin
Footage shows Alec Baldwin handling prop gun days before deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

Newly obtained footage shows Alec Baldwin handling prop gun in days leading up to fatal shooting on “Rust” set

A series of videos obtained exclusively by NBC News has revealed actor Alec Baldwin handling at least one prop gun during the filming of the movie “Rust,” just days before a deadly shooting on the set.

The raw footage shows Baldwin firing a gun, interacting with the film crew, and discussing his character’s movements and how the scenes will be shot.

The previously unseen footage was filmed in the days leading up to the October 2021 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza when a gun wielded by Baldwin fired a live bullet during a scene rehearsal.

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dismissed in April, but a New Mexico grand jury is expected to soon decide whether charges should be filed again.

The footage has been requested by special prosecutors and could be presented as evidence in the case.

Part of the Santa Fe County police investigation focuses on how live ammunition could have ended up on the film set.

Baldwin’s lawyers and special prosecutors have not commented on the new videos, while Baldwin previously denied pulling the trigger of the gun.

His attorneys have stated that they will respond to any accusation in court.

See also  Satisfaction survey on the early winter of the film market: Appreciation and dissemination have been improved simultaneously

You may also like

How much did the real blue close at...

Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism for Selling Dirty Hermès...

“Gloria!”, the invention of pop in the second...

the emotional message from his sister Micaela on...

Maria Venturi, the “lady of feelings”, has died....

Menem said that Deputies must analyze decrees applied...

Nicki Nicole Hints at Relationship Troubles and Parties...

Coty is pushing for licenses with fashion brands:...

Zago and Menem on the “rat’s nest” rating:...

Half-brother Snoop Dogg passed away | The Importance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy