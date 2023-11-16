Get a Sneak Peek at the iPhone 16 Pro Max: New Design and Features Leaked for 2024 Model

The design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, set to arrive in 2024, has been leaked, revealing an exciting upgrade for Apple’s flagship phone. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max were recently released, boasting a powerful processor and balanced camera set. However, anticipation for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is already building, with leaked images showing a sleek new design and exciting features.

The leaked images, shared on social media, give a glimpse of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s design, which is expected to launch in September or October of 2024. The phone is rumored to feature four powerful cameras, including a 48MP sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP depth sensor, and a 12MP wide-angle lens. Additionally, the phone will be powered by the next-generation A18 Bionic processor, promising improved image processing and smooth gaming performance.

The conceptual design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max also includes a 6.7” screen made of extra-resistant titanium material, providing enhanced durability and heat insulation. The leak, shared on Instagram by user ‘appledsign’, has sparked excitement among Apple enthusiasts, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the new phone.

In the meantime, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has officially arrived in Peru, with a 256 GB model available for purchase at 7,399 soles from the iShop in Lima. Prices for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro range from 5,000 soles to 6,999 soles, offering a range of options for consumers.

The leaked images and details of the iPhone 16 Pro Max have generated significant buzz, as consumers look forward to the next evolution of Apple’s flagship phone.