For Metallica new album and world tour

Listen to the audio version of the article

Metallica have announced a new album, new single and world tour. It’s called “72 Seasons” and was released on April 14 anticipated by the single “Lux Æterna”. A long wait that according to the premise should be well rewarded if we consider that the last work of the band born in Los Angeles in 1981 was published seven years ago.

After “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct”, the legendary heavy metal band formed by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo returns with this highly anticipated album thanks to the record label Blackened Recordings founded by themselves in 2012.

Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and Ulrich

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and Ulrich, “72 Seasons” consists of 12 tracks for over 77 minutes of music. In addition to the release of the album, the band also announced the M72 tour which in 2023 and 2024 will take Metallica all over the world, even if at the moment no dates are scheduled in our country. To anticipate the album Metallica – which in over forty years of career have sold more than one hundred million records – they also shared the video of the first single entitled “Lux Æterna” which tries to condense all the style of 40 years of career in three and a half minutes of music. The band also announced two impactful initiatives: the concerts to be held on August 18 and 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in which the band will perform two completely different setlists, will be screened live in cinemas around the world ; just as the day before the release of the album, on April 13, in the same cinemas it will be possible to listen in full, for one night only, all the tracks of “72 Listening” giving life to a “global Listening party of the new album”. This is the second major cinematic event following 2019’s “Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M²” which documented the reunion of Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original S&M concerts and releases (Symphony & Metallica ).