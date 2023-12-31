For Patricia Bullrich, the strikes and demonstrations aim to “overthrow” the Government

The minister of security, Patricia Bullrichwarned that there is a sector of the population that “does not want there to be any change in Argentina” and that they are driving protests and strikes to “overthrow” the government of President Javier Milei.

“If a government wins the elections and the only thing they have are strikes, demonstrations and they cannot govern because they surround them from all sidesit is evident that the objective is to turn it around. They are not going to achieve it, but it is their goal. We must be very clear that those who are taking to the streets today are those who do not want there to be any change in Argentina. They are the status quo and those who maintain the privileges“Bullrich emphasized in statements to CNN Radio.

The official specifically referred to the strike announced by the CGT pIt was on January 24 and said that it is “something historic” and maintained that It happens “every time the unions and corporations do not govern” and “they do not want changes.”

“The truth is that it is the country of the impossible and we have to overcome it. That is a great challenge. The majority of people voted for a change. Today transformation projects are being carried out. The DNU and the (omnibus) bill are transformational. There are sectors that put things in the wheel from the first moment“he added.

Bullrich also clarified that it is a “lie” that the “omnibus law” project, presented last week, contemplates the requirement to ask permission to hold meetings of three people in public spaces.

“Nowhere does it say that. There is a modification to the traffic law that says that If three or more people are blocking a route, interrupting traffic, it must be clearedr. But it’s traffic law,” he explained.

From Duhalde’s ignorance to Milei’s ignorance

The text of the article to which it refers is 331 on the Organization of the demonstrations, what does it say: “Meeting or demonstration. For the purposes of this Chapter of the law, “gathering” or “demonstration” is understood to be the intentional and temporary congregation of three (3) or more people in a public space for the purpose of exercising the rights referred to herein.“.

Regarding the implementation of anti-picket protocols, the Minister highlighted that their application “is going very well” and that the CGT “the other day at the march had a quite neat attitude” although later “there was a group that disbanded.”

“We have managed to ensure that all the marches are channeled in an organized manner and when they wanted to disorganize there was an immediate police intervention. Argentina has been suffering for 20 years from a disease that is the permanent cut, the daily picket in all the provinces of our country and “We cannot continue like this. Order and coexistence have to reign,” he assessed.

RB / Dog

