“Due to the arrival of the Argentine National Team in Santiago del Estero, for the friendly match against Curaçao, administrative and educational activities will be suspended on Tuesday 28, starting at 2:00 p.m., with the aim of ensuring order and security in the Capital and La Banda departments, due to the arrival of the National Team”.

That indicates the decree of the Government of Santiago del Estero led by the Peronist Gerardo Zamora that establishes the administrative holiday.

Decree 2023-730-E was established given that “a sporting event will be held that will attract a large influx of public and extraordinary popular fervor,” said the Santiago government.

Therefore, “it is necessary to foresee from the provincial State all the actions related to guaranteeing security, mobility, health care, vehicular traffic management and other relevant logistical aspects, so as to guarantee the development of the event as of other civic activities.

In addition, they explained that the holiday will apply to Santiago Capital and La Banda because there “a greater influx of people will be generated throughout the day, in order to ensure order and safety.”

The decree also indicates that “the various agencies be instructed to implement the necessary measures in order to maintain the continuity of essential services.”

On the other hand, in its article 3 it states: “Instruct the Educational Authorities to adopt the necessary measures to recover school times.”

Argentina will face Curacao this Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Madres de Ciudades stadium.

Argentina travels to Paraguay to honor Conmebol, not for draws

The Argentine soccer team travels to Paraguay this Monday to receive a tribute from the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) after the title achieved in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and not for the international cup draws, as had been initially speculated.

This tribute takes place on the eve of the second friendly match that Lionel Scaloni’s men will play on Argentine soil, in this case, against Curaçao, in Santiago del Estero, after the 2-0 victory against Panama, harvested on the 23rd.

According to the schedule of activities released by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the Albiceleste will train first thing Monday morning behind closed doors at the Ezeiza property (Buenos Aires province) and at 3:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) they will board a flight charter to Asunción.

The Conmebol tribute is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT) and, an hour and a half later, the Argentine team will fly to Santiago del Estero for Tuesday’s match.

Despite what was initially conjectured, Conmebol sources assured EFE that the ‘Scaloneta’ will not attend the draw for the international competitions, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, since this will start after the Argentine expedition has left for its next destination.

“We are going to Paraguay, because they are going to pay us a tribute that Conmebol has prepared. For South America this recognition is important. We will see the logistics issue, but we would go on Monday”, Scaloni asserted on March 21 at a press conference from the Ezeiza premises.

The Argentine team will face its first concentration since Monday the 20th since winning the title on December 18, 2022 and, apart from the two friendlies against Panama and Curaçao, taking advantage of the Fifa window, there are several gifts that it is receiving for the third world star.

Among them, this Saturday, the Ezeiza Housing Complex, where the concentrations of the Albiceleste take place, came to bear the name of Lionel Andrés Messi, “symbol and admirable prodigy of the Argentine National Team”, according to the plaque unveiled in his honor.