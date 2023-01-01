Netease Cloud Music has signed a contract with Believe Music, which owns singers such as Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying and so on

News from DoNews on January 1 (Tian Xiaomeng) On January 1, NetEase Cloud Music and Believe Music reached a strategic cooperation. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in the fields of music copyright and artist promotion. At present, NetEase Cloud Music has obtained the full music copyright authorization of Believe Music, including Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying, Su Huilun, Ding Dang, Jiajia, Bai An and many other well-known artists.

It is reported that after this cooperation, Netease Cloud Music will launch the copyrights of all Mayday and other artists under the Netease Cloud Music, and users can listen to all songs of Believe Music within a limited time within three months on Netease Cloud Music.

Believe Music was established in 2006. It has a wealth of high-quality singers and music works. It is a very influential record company in Taiwan, China. Believe that music has a wealth of copyrights for musical works. Such as Mayday’s “Zhiming and Chunjiao”, “Gentle #MaydayBlue20th”, Liu Ruoying, “Dear Passerby”, Ding Dang, “I Love Him”, Bai An, “Catcher in the Rye” and other classic golden songs that are loved by the majority of users.

After the cooperation between the two parties is concluded, NetEase Cloud Music will gain the copyright of all the artists’ songs under Believe Music, further expand the platform’s advantages in the field of popular music such as pop hits, and the platform will also use the unique music community advantages to help Believe Music’s artists to develop their careers in mainland China .

It is understood that in recent years, with the increasingly prominent advantages of unique community ecology and copyright operation capabilities, NetEase Cloud Music has been favored by copyright owners at home and abroad. At present, the platform has successively reached copyright cooperation with many music companies at home and abroad. As of the first half of 2022, the total number of authorized music libraries is 106 million.