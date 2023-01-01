Home Entertainment Netease Cloud Music signed a contract with Believe Music, which owns Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying and other singers- DoNews
Entertainment

Netease Cloud Music signed a contract with Believe Music, which owns Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying and other singers- DoNews

by admin
Netease Cloud Music signed a contract with Believe Music, which owns Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying and other singers- DoNews

Netease Cloud Music has signed a contract with Believe Music, which owns singers such as Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying and so on

Tian Xiaomeng 2023-01-01 10:57:50

News from DoNews on January 1 (Tian Xiaomeng) On January 1, NetEase Cloud Music and Believe Music reached a strategic cooperation. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in the fields of music copyright and artist promotion. At present, NetEase Cloud Music has obtained the full music copyright authorization of Believe Music, including Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying, Su Huilun, Ding Dang, Jiajia, Bai An and many other well-known artists.

It is reported that after this cooperation, Netease Cloud Music will launch the copyrights of all Mayday and other artists under the Netease Cloud Music, and users can listen to all songs of Believe Music within a limited time within three months on Netease Cloud Music.

Believe Music was established in 2006. It has a wealth of high-quality singers and music works. It is a very influential record company in Taiwan, China. Believe that music has a wealth of copyrights for musical works. Such as Mayday’s “Zhiming and Chunjiao”, “Gentle #MaydayBlue20th”, Liu Ruoying, “Dear Passerby”, Ding Dang, “I Love Him”, Bai An, “Catcher in the Rye” and other classic golden songs that are loved by the majority of users.

After the cooperation between the two parties is concluded, NetEase Cloud Music will gain the copyright of all the artists’ songs under Believe Music, further expand the platform’s advantages in the field of popular music such as pop hits, and the platform will also use the unique music community advantages to help Believe Music’s artists to develop their careers in mainland China .

See also  Rene Liu's new film premieres at Beiying, Mayday Ashin cross-border as producer | Jiajia | Epoch Times

It is understood that in recent years, with the increasingly prominent advantages of unique community ecology and copyright operation capabilities, NetEase Cloud Music has been favored by copyright owners at home and abroad. At present, the platform has successively reached copyright cooperation with many music companies at home and abroad. As of the first half of 2022, the total number of authorized music libraries is 106 million.

You may also like

Song Joong-ki’s ex-girlfriend’s ex-girlfriend exposes rumors of unmarried...

All members of iKON may sign a contract...

Classic children’s play music big skewer, 5 concerts...

Ke Naiyu’s “Youth Song Xing” hit Yue Ji’s...

2023, choices for the future

Journey to 2022, month by month: here is...

Xu Tongjun, a famous mainland director and Nortel...

The choice Hyundai, from January in Norway will...

Kugou Xingyao plans to make more hit music...

Fu Dayong, a well-known mainland host, died of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy