“The Big Bang Theory” Star Kate Micucci Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery

“The Big Bang Theory” Star Kate Micucci Undergoes Lung Cancer Surgery

By CNN

Kate Micucci, known for her role as Lucy on the beloved CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory,” revealed over the weekend that she recently underwent surgery for lung cancer.

In a post on social media, Micucci shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment, stating, “Hello everyone, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok.’ I’m in the hospital because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They detected it very early.”

Despite never having smoked a cigarette in her life, Micucci described her diagnosis as unexpected, saying, “It’s really strange, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise. But I also suppose that it happens and the best news is that they detected it early, they removed it, I’m fine.”

According to various research, lung cancer diagnoses have increased among women in recent years, with causes attributed to exposure to secondhand smoke, pollution, family history, and other factors, as explained by the American Cancer Society.

Micucci revealed that something unusual in her blood tests led to further examinations and ultimately her cancer diagnosis.

“There was one thing in my blood work that came back very high,” she said. “So I went to a preventative doctor who did some scans. He scanned my heart and that was where the spot on my lung was noticed.”

While acknowledging that she may need to take things slowly for a few weeks, Micucci expressed her intention to return to work as soon as she’s able, stating, “It’s been a bit of a journey and I’ll probably move slowly for a few weeks, but then I’ll get back to it.”