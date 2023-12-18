Former ‘Blind Married’ participant Lien finds new love via Bumble: “I am sure he is the man of my life”

Last weekend, Lien Opdebeeck, former participant in ‘Blind Married’, announced that she has found love again. She is happy that she no longer has to hide her crush, she tells HLN: “It is good that the world now knows, because I am sure that he is the man of my life.”

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:03 AM

31-year-old Lien took part in ‘Blind Married’ last year, but the ‘social experiment’ did not go quite as hoped. She was coupled with Joren Dumont (37), but the marriage did not last. “I put so much pressure on myself to make the experiment a success that I completely blocked,” she said earlier. Her new boyfriend Quentin, a 28-year-old young man from Rotselaar, seems like a better match. The two have been a couple for four months now.

Lien announced her new relationship in an Instagram post last weekend. “It’s good that the world knows it now, because I am sure he is the man of my life,” said Lien, who initially deliberately held off the boat a bit to protect Quentin from all the media attention.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Officially, the couple does not yet live together, but in practice they hardly have to miss each other, says Lien. “He’s as good as ever here. And so far it’s going very well for us. We still haven’t argued. During ‘Blind Married’ I learned how important good communication is. And Quentin also emphasizes this very hard.”

Datingapp

Quentin and Lien met through Bumble, a popular dating app. “Everything was fine straight away, so luckily I was able to delete that dating app quickly,” Lien laughs. “It was actually strange that we met each other that way, because I knew his family from our holidays in Italy back in the day. They were always there, although I never saw Quentin there.”

The fact that they have many similar interests also helps. They both love sports and are great animal lovers. “During the first dates we went for a walk with my dog ​​Balou. That was the most important thing for me, that the two would agree. Fortunately, Quentin is a true animal lover and we clicked immediately.”

Share this: Facebook

X

