Hitmen murdered a renowned community, social and environmental leader of Tame – news

The Arauca Section delivered strong results in the fight against crimes that affect citizen security.

On the issue of homicides, progress was made in resolving the cases. Between 2020 and November 2023, it went from 7% to 63%.

In sexual crimes, progress of 84% has been achieved, that is, results in 80 of the 95 cases reported in 2023, compared to the 7% progress recorded in 14 cases of the 190 reported for 2020. In domestic violence, we went from from 19% to 96%.

After implementing the differential strategy to hit organized crime, 93 members of the FARC dissidents known as Martín Villa and 17 who would be part of the ELN have been captured and prosecuted.

Faced with the crime of feminicide, the section achieved the resolution of the 6 cases reported during this period.

The prosecuting body in the department managed to impact 13 criminal groups dedicated to kidnapping, drug trafficking, cattle rustling, homicide, motorcycle theft, migrant trafficking and smuggling, prosecuting 50 investigated.

Featured cases:

The prosecution of Ramiro Pulgarín Hernández, alias El Burro, captured in the municipality of Saravena (Arauca). Apparently, he participated in murders of members of the public force and social leaders in the departments of Arauca, Boyacá and Casanare.

Capture of four indigenous people from the Puyero and Palma Real reservation, located in the municipality of Tame (Arauca), for events perpetrated on March 28, 2021, when they apparently subjected a peasant woman and her 6-year-old daughter to multiple crimes and humiliations. In less than 15 days, the accusing body collected evidence that would show the participation of those investigated in this incident, as well as their possible membership in a criminal gang called Los Güios, dedicated to theft in all its forms, mainly affecting the peasants of the region and the transporters’ union.

The prosecution of Henry Manyiber Lamus Cifuentes, alias Asaín or Maguiver, allegedly responsible for several attacks against the public force and for promoting the collection of extortions from ranchers, merchants and residents of the east of the country. It was established that this man had joined the ELN’s Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara company more than five years ago. Since then, he would have fulfilled various roles in the illegal organization.

In April 2021, the Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted Diego Leon Victoria Bello, Javier Emilio Martínez Naranjo, Jhoman Andres Villamizar Vargas, Karlina Glaydimr González Rodríguez and Frank Arley Ortega Molina, as alleged perpetrators of the kidnapping of Army Colonel Pedro Enríquez, events that occurred in Saravena (Arauca).

The Attorney General’s Office exposed José David Ramos Robles, an alleged sexual abuser of boys, girls and adolescents accused of disseminating through virtual platforms the videos of the various abuses to which he subjected the victims, events that occurred in Arauquita ( Arauca) in the first semester of the current year.

Dismantling and prosecution of seven alleged members of a criminal group known as Los Clarineteros, who would be responsible for the theft of cattle from farms located in the villages of Clarineteros, Mategallina, Arrecifes, Barrancones, Caracol, jurisdiction of the municipality of Arauca (Arauca), for sell their meat at a lower price.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

