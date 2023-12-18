Lazio-Inter, Lautaro Martinez: ‘Given an important signal to ourselves’

Lautaro is undoubtedly the driving force behind this Inter team that flies to the top of the Serie A table Martinez analyzes the match won against Lazio at the Olimpico in which he scored the 1-0 goal: “This victory is an important signal for ourselves because we have been on a journey for several years and the team is growing in every aspect – he says – The new guys understood what this shirt means and to fight for certain goalswe are not just 11 but 25″.

“I didn’t imagine Thuram was so strong”

Perhaps an unexpected path for this Inter team that in the summer had lost players of the caliber of Skriniar, Brozovic, Onana, Lukaku and a responsibility as captain that was not easy to manage: “During the retreat I told my companions that I would need everyonewearing the armband doesn’t mean being in charge – says Lautaro again – I wear it but I need to have people around me who help me, everyone has made themselves available and a great group has been created”. On the qualities of Thuram: “I didn’t expect it to be so stronghe wants to grow every day, he’s fast, he kicks with both feet, he raises his head, he’s giving us a great hand, Lukaku was different because Romelu was more with the two central defenders while Marcus moves a lot.” Finally on the draw of Champions: “I’m not saying anything, but to win you have to beat them all“.