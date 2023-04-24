Allegri after Juve Napoli: ‘Surreal season, but it will help us grow’

Three defeats in a row in the league, it hasn’t happened since 2010-2011 with Luigi Del Neri on the bench. After it 0-1 at home with Napoli it’s a Massimiliano Allegri dark in the face what shows up at the commentary in the post game. And it cannot be otherwise after the knockout goal signed by Raspadori immediately practically at the end. “There we stopped, we got a chicken net and we absolutely have to grow – the words of the Juventus coach -. Sorry to have lost, because the team has made one good game against a great Napoli, who deserved the Scudetto “. Allegri has the objective of fourth place in mind. “In the last 5 we have lost 4, but we are still ahead of the pursuers . Of course, we have to go back to winning. There’s an important match against Inter in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and we have to stay calm. Referee? We have to accept the referees’ decisions as always they can’t be changed anyway. Fabbri was very good, I congratulate him.”

“We will return to fight for the championship”

Allegri also spoke about training choicescon Church, Di Maria and Vlahovic on the bench. “In the meantime, I want to say that Miretti e Soulé they played an important game, demonstrating their growth – he added -. With regard to Chiesa is recovering from a long injurynext season I think he will be in better condition. Of Maria he had to recover after two games as a starter, while Vlahovic I decided to keep it at rest. Owned by he still played a great game”. Then on the difficulties of the season due to the penalty for capital gains, now frozen after the decision of the Guarantee College to refer everything to the Federal Court of Appeal for a new trial. “This year we had difficulties especially in the post-penalty period. We need to applaud the boys: many are talking, but people don’t know anything. We experienced a surreal situation and the guys were wonderful. This vintage will make us grow, we have wasted a lot of energy. In the next we will be back to fight for the championship“.