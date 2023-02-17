Home Entertainment Former SM Entertainment chief producer Li Xiuman suspected of embezzlement of 744.3 billion won or about 3.9 billion yuan_Company_Capital_Passbook
Former SM Entertainment chief producer Li Xiuman suspected of embezzlement of 744.3 billion won or about 3.9 billion yuan_Company_Capital_Passbook

Former SM Entertainment chief producer Li Xiuman suspected of embezzlement of 744.3 billion won or about 3.9 billion yuan_Company_Capital_Passbook

Original title: Li Xiuman, the former chief producer of SM Entertainment, was suspected of embezzling 744.3 billion won or about 3.9 billion yuan

Li Xiuman

Sohu Korea Entertainment News On the 17th, according to Korean media reports, SM Entertainment Lee Soo Man was suspected of embezzling 744.3 billion won.

1. Li Xiuman, the English spelling is Soo Man. The initials are “SM”.

2.SM planned to be listed on kosdaq in 1999.

3. The condition for listing at that time was that the registered capital was more than 1 billion won. But in that year, SM’s capital was only 50 million won.

4. SM needs to increase capital. need money. A paid capital increase was implemented. The scale is 1.15 billion won.

5. Lee Soo Man meddled in the company’s funds. 900 million won was withdrawn from the SM Entertainment bankbook, and 250 million won was withdrawn from the SM corporate bankbook.

6. Lee Soo-man paid the share capital with this money (1.15 billion won).

7. In a word, it is to pretend to enter the account.

8. It is to take out the money in SM company and put it into SM company.Return to Sohu to see more

