Four hours after closing, in Río Negro eight lists and the candidates for the PASO are consolidated

In Río Negro, with four hours remaining to close the registration, the different forces continue with the load of endorsements and candidacies, without major surprises.

Four alliances and two parties will register their lists for Deputies, which will be eight proposals because Together for Change and the Workers’ Left Front will present two lists and, indeed, they will confront to resolve their candidates for the October Generals.

In addition, the FE party confirmed the annotation of its staff to the Lower House in Río Negro, which will be attached to the presidential ballot of Javier Milei, of Libertad Avanza.

The radicals and their resistance

In Together for Change, the PRO, aligned with Aníbal Tortoriello, continues to discuss with the ARI to close the section of Deputies on the ballot that will lead the formula of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Gerardo Morales.

Radicalism refuses to integrate, after the national leadership rejected its proposal for José Luis Rodríguez to head the list in Río Negro and, instead, placed Roberto Brusa, from the PRO.

Second place was reserved for the UCR and, despite the pressure of national referents, the provincial leadership does not accept, although it is considering registering its own candidates, despite the resolution of the national alliance that will only allow the annexation of a provincial section.

The other side of Juntos por el Cambio, which supports Patricia Bullrich, scored Sergio Capozzi in first place for Deputy.

Soria, head of the UP list

For its part, Unión por la Patria closed its staff, fromThe original understanding of Senator Martín Doñate and the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria.

The presidential formula of unity with Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi, announced this Friday, removed all contention from the parliamentary proposal that Silvia Horne put together behind the projection of Daniel Scioli. On the contrary, the layout designed by Doñate and Soria was consolidated, which was finally registered as the list of Río Negro de Unión por la Patria.

That list is headed by Martín Soria, followed by today’s deputy Graciela Landriscini and, third, the legislator of the Frente Grande, Marcelo Mango.

The former mayor of Conesa and parliamentarian Alejandra Mas will appear at the head of the section to Parlasur.

This afternoon, the four leaders met in a Viedmense notary’s office and formalized their acceptances for these participations.

Landriscini is one of the three councils that end their terms in December and the second in the Front of All is Pedro Dantas.

The third bench to renew corresponds to Juntos Somos Río Negro and the deputy is Luis Di Giácomowhom this alliance of the provincial ruling party proposes in his re-election in the Lower House.

Milei, with a candidate in Río Negro

The last candidate for mayor of San Antonio for Primero Río Negro, Lorena Villaverde will head the FE Party proposal, integrated into Milei’s ballot.

The Movement for Socialism (MAS) will participate in the PASO on August 13, with a ballot led by Aurelio Vázquez from Roca.

The Left Front of the Unity Workers (FIT) proposes to register two lists. The Partido Obrero presents its own, headed by Norma Dardik, and the PTS proposed Alhue Gavuzzo as its first candidate.

This midnight, the registrations end in the Electoral Boards of the alliances or the parties, with simultaneous uploads in the judicial records.

Within 48 hours, each force must announce their nominations and communicate them to the Electoral Court, which will continue with the process of the Primaries.



