Fowler and Clark enter the final day of the US Open sharing the lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler nailed long birdie out of the blue with a 70-foot putt. Wyndham Clark responded with a bold birdie play on the final hole to tie Saturday and set the stage for a dynamic final round of the US Open.

Fowler looked like he was going to get his first lead after 54 holes until he missed a 3.5-foot par putt on the final hole at the Los Angeles Country Club and had to settle for a 70-shot round. Clark was furious after making his third bogey on the back nine, but got close to him on the 18th hole with a birdie for a 69.

The field recovered the environment in the last hour, after the place was turned off for most of the day and everyone did their part.

Rory McIlroy had two birdies and stayed in the fight with a 69 within shot of the co-leaders. He will play the last round in the group of Scottie Scheffler, the world number one who finished with an eagle and birdie for 68.

It wasn’t just any eagle. With the 7-iron he hit it for 196 yards on the 17th hole — which he had just four birdies on Saturday — and finished with a 20-foot birdie-putt.

Most of the day golfers tried to avoid mistakes on the north course under intense sun and what finally felt like a US Open. Then Fowler arrived with his putt, Scheffler with his shot and multiple errors from his rivals to turn the day into the show that everyone wanted to see.

Now it remains to be seen if Fowler can finally get his first major or and if McIlroy can end his nine-year drought without a major title.

Clark kept his cool to the end and remains there on top, even after he made a mistake going into the ravine on the 17th hole. He smartly took the penalty and hit a 7-foot putt to avoid the bogey.

The Chilean Joaquín Niemann ends the third round in group 20 after signing a card of 70. While the Chilean Sebastián Muñoz is in group 47 after a round of 72 and the Mexican Abraham Ancer is in group 55 with his worst day of the Opened with 74 hits.