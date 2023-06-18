What is a Raspberry Pi for? The main features of the mini PC

The Raspberry Pi project was born in 2012 offering enthusiasts tiny PCs to configure for the most diverse uses, relying on various weapons at their disposal.

The first is undoubtedly the cost, despite the soaring Raspberry Pi prices during the pandemic.

If we consider the little ones Mac Mini o i Chromebox as a comparison, we’re at a fraction of the cost in significantly smaller sizes, yet have purely performance limitations compared to those product categories.

A Raspberry Pi it fits in the palm of a hand and can be customized in terms of aesthetics thanks to the myriads of covers on sale on flea markets and e-shops, but they can also be 3D printed if you have the right friendships or skills.

Another very interesting aspect concerns energy efficiencygiven that a Pi 4, for example, reaches a peak consumption of no more than 6.5W, unlike a particularly efficient PC which practically never moves from at least 100-150W.

Also, we talk about very quiet systems since they can be used fanless or with cases with very small fans (4020 or 4020).

A Raspberry Pi, then, it can be entirely managed from another PCeven remotely, a so-called “headless” activity, windowed into another machine’s desktop.

The most famous feature is the GPIO support which makes it possible to use the doors both as an input and as an output with very high compatibility which open the doors to design and tech “bricolage”.

Last but not least: la community. Anyone who has ever taken part in a do-it-yourself initiative will know well how important it is to find community information on the net or, even better, direct support from other users. Raspberry is certainly one of the most active in the global tech scene, a showcase for online collaboration.