Chocolate Cherry Cake | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the base:
-
80 g
Butter
-
100 g
Zucker
-
2 packets
vanilla sugar
-
5
Owner
-
200 g ground
almonds
-
1 TL
Backpulver
-
100 g grated
Mocha Chocolate
-
alternative:
dark chocolate
-
50 ml
Advocaat
Cream butter in a bowl. Add sugar and vanilla sugar. separate eggs. Add one egg at a time and mix. Add the almonds, baking powder, mocha or dark chocolate and eggnog and stir in carefully.
Beat the egg whites and carefully fold in. Line a springform pan (diameter 24 cm) with baking paper and fill in the batter. Bake at 175 degrees on the bottom rail for about 60 minutes. Leave to cool in the mold.
Ingredients for the topping:
-
1 Glas
sour cherries
-
1 parcel
Vanilla Pudding Powder
-
50 g
Zucker
-
500 ml
Scene
-
stagesteif
-
1 THE
Zucker
-
Advocaat
-
alternative:
cherry sauce
-
chocolate shavings
In the meantime, mix the custard powder with some of the sour cherry juice. Boil the cherries with the remaining juice and the sugar in a saucepan. Add the custard powder, stir and bring to a boil again. Let cool down. After cooling, spread the cherries over the pastry base.
Whip the cream with the cream stabilizer and sugar until stiff. Spread 2/3 of it over the cherries. Refrigerate. Put the remaining cream in a piping bag and pipe dots all over the cake. Top with eggnog if you like. Garnish with chocolate shavings.