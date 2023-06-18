Home » Chocolate Cherry Cake | > – Guide – Cooking
Ingredients for the base:

  • 80 g

    Butter

  • 100 g

    Zucker

  • 2 packets

    vanilla sugar

  • 5

    Owner

  • 200 g ground

    almonds

  • 1 TL

    Backpulver

  • 100 g grated

    Mocha Chocolate

  • alternative:

    dark chocolate

  • 50 ml

    Advocaat

Cream butter in a bowl. Add sugar and vanilla sugar. separate eggs. Add one egg at a time and mix. Add the almonds, baking powder, mocha or dark chocolate and eggnog and stir in carefully.

Beat the egg whites and carefully fold in. Line a springform pan (diameter 24 cm) with baking paper and fill in the batter. Bake at 175 degrees on the bottom rail for about 60 minutes. Leave to cool in the mold.

Ingredients for the topping:

  • 1 Glas

    sour cherries

  • 1 parcel

    Vanilla Pudding Powder

  • 50 g

    Zucker

  • 500 ml

    Scene




  • stagesteif

  • 1 THE

    Zucker




  • Advocaat

  • alternative:

    cherry sauce




  • chocolate shavings

In the meantime, mix the custard powder with some of the sour cherry juice. Boil the cherries with the remaining juice and the sugar in a saucepan. Add the custard powder, stir and bring to a boil again. Let cool down. After cooling, spread the cherries over the pastry base.

Whip the cream with the cream stabilizer and sugar until stiff. Spread 2/3 of it over the cherries. Refrigerate. Put the remaining cream in a piping bag and pipe dots all over the cake. Top with eggnog if you like. Garnish with chocolate shavings.

