Chocolate Cherry Cake | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the base:

80 g



Butter



100 g



Zucker



2 packets



vanilla sugar



5



200 g ground



almonds

1 TL



Backpulver



100 g grated



Mocha Chocolate



alternative:



dark chocolate



50 ml



Advocaat



Cream butter in a bowl. Add sugar and vanilla sugar. separate eggs. Add one egg at a time and mix. Add the almonds, baking powder, mocha or dark chocolate and eggnog and stir in carefully.

Beat the egg whites and carefully fold in. Line a springform pan (diameter 24 cm) with baking paper and fill in the batter. Bake at 175 degrees on the bottom rail for about 60 minutes. Leave to cool in the mold.

Ingredients for the topping:

1 Glas



sour cherries



1 parcel



Vanilla Pudding Powder



50 g



Zucker



500 ml



stagesteif



1 THE



Zucker









Advocaat



alternative:



cherry sauce









chocolate shavings



In the meantime, mix the custard powder with some of the sour cherry juice. Boil the cherries with the remaining juice and the sugar in a saucepan. Add the custard powder, stir and bring to a boil again. Let cool down. After cooling, spread the cherries over the pastry base.

Whip the cream with the cream stabilizer and sugar until stiff. Spread 2/3 of it over the cherries. Refrigerate. Put the remaining cream in a piping bag and pipe dots all over the cake. Top with eggnog if you like. Garnish with chocolate shavings.