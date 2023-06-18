[Hong Kong News]Horror! The claws of national security extend far and wide to girls studying in Japan outside the school and are released on bail; Meng Wanzhou sells a luxury house and cashes out nearly 30 million | Education Bureau | National Security | National Security Clause | Yang Yingyu | National Security Law | | Entry Registration Form | MAC | Macy

The claws of national security everywhere school procurement can not escape

The Education Bureau’s recently updated “Procurement Guidelines for Aided Schools” added the requirement of “maintaining national security” for the first time, stating that schools should include specific clauses in their quotations or bidding documents, allowing schools to disqualify suppliers based on “national security” and terminate the contract.

The Education Bureau’s “Guidelines for Procurement Procedures for Aided Schools” updated in June this year has newly added a chapter on “Maintaining National Security”. Claims that school personnel at all levels must effectively prevent and stop any behavior or activity that endangers “national security”. Schools should exercise professional judgment, maintain a high degree of sensitivity, and prudently assess any potential “national security” risks or issues that may be involved in each stage of procurement.

The Education Bureau recommends that schools should include specific “national security clauses” in their quotations or bidding documents when purchasing, stating that if the following three situations occur, the school can immediately terminate the contract. First, when the contractor has committed, is or has the opportunity to commit crimes that “endanger national security” or acts that are “not conducive to national security”, and second, when continuing to employ the contractor or continue to perform the contract is not conducive to “national security”, Third, the school reasonably believes that any of the above situations is imminent.

Yang Yingyu, former manager of the assessment and development department of the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Bureau and a historian, told Free Asia on the 16th that all off-campus cooperation such as lunch suppliers, snack shops, and photocopier rentals must add national security clauses to the order, which reflects that national security is far away Fuji, the “devil’s claws” have extended to the outside of the school.

Yang Yingyu also believes that the Hong Kong government’s inclusion of national security clauses in education procurement is aimed at blocking the pro-democracy “yellow economic circle” and trying to make all supplies come from “our own people”, making education a tool for political struggle.

In the past two years, the Hong Kong government has successively included so-called “national security” clauses in flag sales, land sales, and government department procurement.

In April this year, the Social Welfare Department added the “National Security” clause for the first time in the “Application Instructions” on the Flag Day. Engage in or support any behavior and activities that violate Hong Kong laws, including those that are not conducive to “national security”.

The “Material Supply and Procurement Regulations” within the Hong Kong government were updated in August last year to include the relevant requirements for maintaining the “National Security Law”, which involves all types and forms of government procurement, and the Lands Department has added clauses to all land sales documents and short-term Lease Bidding Documents.

Many government departments have also included the element of “national security” in the terms of funding grants or organizing activities.

In October last year, it was revealed that public libraries had listed entries in the “Hong Kong Poetry Writing Competition” and “World Book Day Writing Competition” as not violating the “National Security Law” or “not conducive to national security”.

In December last year, the Home Affairs Department stated in the application form of the “Regional Care Team” that the applicant organization must sign a statement promising that its employees, members, volunteers, etc. Act activities.

Accused of inciting girls studying in Japan to be released on bail and extraterritorial legal rights attract attention

A Hong Kong girl was accused of publishing “inciting” remarks on social media while studying in Japan. After returning to Hong Kong at the beginning of the year, she was arrested by the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police in March. Yesterday (15th) the girl was formally charged with “committing one or more seditious acts”, and the case was brought to court for the first time on the 16th.

The facts of the case refer to the 23-year-old Yuan Jingting, the defendant in this case, from September 7, 2018 to March 8, 2023, published and provided/or continued to provide statements, photos and/or pictures on Facebook and Instagram, “making a or multiple acts with seditious intent”.

The hearing was handled by the judge designated by the National Security Law and chief magistrate Luo Quan. He said that the court can initially deal with the legal dispute over the jurisdiction of the magistrate’s court and ordered the case to be postponed until August 2.

The defense applied for bail for the defendant. Luo Luoquan approved the defendant’s bail pending hearing after considering the arguments of both parties. But at the same time, a series of bail conditions are imposed, including a bail of 10,000 yuan and a personal guarantee of 10,000 yuan by the defendant’s mother, surrendering all travel documents and not being allowed to leave Hong Kong, living at the reported address and notifying the police before changing the address, arriving every week Report to the police station twice, and no direct or indirect contact with prosecution witnesses, etc.

After the defendant’s mother learned that her daughter was released on bail, she wept with joy in the public gallery and embraced her relatives and friends in court.

The incident attracted international attention.

According to “Light Media” report, Japan’s Hong Kong Democratic League issued a statement on the 15th, criticizing the Hong Kong government for abusing the national security law to arrest, questioning why the behavior of the person in Japan would be prosecuted by Hong Kong’s criminal regulations, and believes that “Hong Kong’s laws have suddenly changed from territorial Restriction, becoming a global issue, is a flagrant violation of Japan’s sovereignty by Hong Kong’s legal system”.

In response to news that the girl was investigated and prosecuted for anonymous reporting, Tomoko Agu, a professor at the University of Tokyo who revealed the arrest of the girl earlier, expressed concern to “Light Media” that this kind of whistleblower culture will become “commonplace” and continue to strengthen ” Reign of Terror”. She reminded that freedom of speech is a vital part of people’s lives, but don’t take freedom of speech for granted, “We must continue to speak out for what is wrong.”

Lai Enhao, a visiting researcher at King’s College of Law, University of London, said that the details of the case are not yet clear, but the Hong Kong government’s move has had a chilling effect on overseas Hong Kong people, making them worry about whether their remarks or activities they participate in online will be accused. Violation of the law affects the safety of returning to Hong Kong, and even chooses not to participate in local activities.

Li Enhao also pointed out that if it is true that the girl surnamed Yuan was arrested because of an anonymous report, it proves that the purpose of setting up the “National Security Reporting Hotline” is for social monitoring, and the scope of monitoring is even more overseas. In March, the United Nations asked the Hong Kong government to abolish it.

Meng Wanzhou, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Huawei, recently sold a property in Victoria Harbor Bay, the housing estate of the Kowloon MTR Olympic Station, for HK$29.99 million, making a profit of more than 11.29 million yuan.

Hong Kong media “Sing Tao Daily” reported that Meng Wanzhou sold a duplex apartment in Room B on the 41st and 42nd floors of Block 3, Victoria Harbor Bay on May 31. The apartment is composed of three duplex houses with an area of ​​about 1,407 square feet (approximately 131 square meters). There are floor-to-ceiling windows.

In 2013, Meng Wanzhou bought the apartment for HK$18.7 million. Based on this calculation, the apartment has appreciated by 60% in 10 years, helping Meng Wanzhou earn 11.29 million Hong Kong dollars.

According to sources, Meng Wanzhou was a permanent resident of Hong Kong in her early years. This apartment is her residence in Hong Kong. The unit is dominated by warm white, decorated with pink curtains and vases.

According to market sources, the new buyer is Sun Zhenning (Sun Zhenning), whose name is in Pinyin in Putonghua, and who may be from Xingang with a mainland background.

Recently, the sale of luxury properties in Hong Kong has been very active, and many mainland Chinese celebrities have sold their luxury properties for cash.

It is widely rumored on the Internet that Feng Xiaogang, a well-known director who has immigrated to the United States, sold four real estate properties in Fuhui Mansions on the Mid-Levels of Hong Kong Island for 118 million yuan last month; he has owned these properties for 13 years and made a total profit of 60 million yuan.

In addition, Su Jingshi, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Yum Group’s China business department, also recently sold a property in Bel-Air Bay, Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong Island, at a price of 39.25 million yuan, with a book profit of 28.19 million yuan.

A woman surnamed Liu named “Macy” who immigrated from the mainland to Hong Kong and held a Hong Kong passport shared a video on the Internet earlier, saying that she was touched by the word “entering the country” before entering Taiwan, and angrily tore up the “entry registration form”. The MAC responded a few days ago that if she does not like to come in the future, then Taiwan will not welcome her to come.

The Mainland Affairs Council held a regular press conference on the 15th. When asked about this matter, Vice Chairman and spokesperson Zhan Zhihong said that since arriving in Taiwan, he must enter Taiwan in accordance with Taiwan’s procedures and regulations. To abide by the laws of the Republic of China, this cannot be escaped.”

Zhan Zhihong emphasized that the woman surnamed Liu may use such a method to create voice because she is running a tutorial school, “we have no objection”; but such a method is very undesirable. she’s coming.”

In addition, the “Liberty Times” quoted an “informed official” as reporting that the competent authority had noted the identity of the woman. If the above-mentioned woman goes to Taiwan in the future, she cannot directly apply for a temporary stay permit for Hong Kong and Macau residents, commonly known as “online visa”. The Taiwan government has the right to reject the application for a visa, “Even if she comes to apply, she will not pass it.”

The incident stemmed from the fact that a woman surnamed Liu posted a short video on her personal Douyin account a few days ago, saying that she was dissatisfied with seeing Taiwan’s “entry registration form” and tore it up, but later said that she held a Hong Kong SAR passport and no one checked the “entry registration form”. Watch” and successfully entered Kaohsiung.

Netizens found out that “Macy” was named Liu Xi, who came from Wuhan, China, and moved to Hong Kong 18 years ago. In 2010, he founded the tutoring agency “Pace Education” and served as the principal of the institution. The Putonghua proficiency test of the Language Committee has achieved first-class results, and the main subjects are primary school Chinese (senior grades) and middle school Chinese.

At present, Liu Xi has deleted his personal social platform account and tutoring agency account due to the continuous fermentation of the incident.

Editor in charge: Lin Li