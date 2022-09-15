Original title: The first domestic front tyrant is well-deserved!Zhang Yuning, who kicked with foreign aid, completed his transformation in 4 years

A 3-1 victory made Guoan temporarily relieved. Why “temporary”? On the one hand, the team won the “deputy squad leader”, which should be expected. On the other hand, due to the adjustment of the schedule, the strength of the opponents in the next few games of Guoan is not bad, and the problem is still to come. However, everyone was pleasantly surprised to see from the victory that Guoan No. 9 Zhang Yuning scored again. The local striker has scored 11 goals this season, setting a personal scoring record since the Chinese professional league. Looking back on the 4 seasons he has come to Guoan, from the helpers around foreign players to the absolute core of the team today, the 25-year-old Zhang Yuning is still making continuous progress.

Left foot, right foot, header, these are the different ways Zhang Yuning uses to score goals. As a positive center forward, Zhang Yuning has proved with his wonderful performances in the past few seasons that local players can also occupy a place in the top scorer list of the Chinese Super League. Unlike many young people who made their career debuts in the Chinese Super League, Zhang Yuning started his career in Europe. In 2015, he played in the youth team of Vitesse in the Netherlands. Foreign leagues pay attention to confrontation and at the same time pay attention to personal skills, which made Zhang Yuning, who just arrived there, not quite used to it.

But with his outstanding football talent and strong will, Zhang Yuning not only did not retreat, but got more opportunities there. His technical and tactical qualities, especially his shooting awareness and ability, have also made great progress. At the beginning of 2019, Zhang Yuning, who ended his overseas career, chose to return to play in China. Although the Guoan team had foreign aid attackers like Bakambu at that time, both Schmidt and later Genesio gave him the opportunity to play. The Chinese forward who is on the rise has many opportunities. After one season, Zhang Yuning played 25 times in 30 league games, of which he started 19 games, scored 8 goals and also sent 5 assists, and completed a total of 67 shots. Although there is still a gap between this data and the foreign aid of the same period, you must know that Zhang Yuning had just returned to the Chinese League at that time, and he was only 22 years old.

In the following 2020 season, the new crown epidemic hit the sports field hard. The entire league became a game system. The reduction of games and the fracture of the shoulder and phalangeal caused Zhang Yuning to experience a decline in data. He only played for Guoan that season. 6 goals scored. Despite this, everyone knows that, as the most powerful player among the domestic players with a clear upward momentum, the future belongs to Zhang Yuning.

Last season was a turbulent season for Guoan. Jin Minzai, Vieira and Bakambu, who joined the team at a high price before, left the team one after another, and the meritorious veteran Augusto also discussed with the team about the termination of the contract, which means Therefore, the development of the team can no longer rely on strong foreign aid, and can only rely more on the performance of Chinese players.

It was also from last season that Zhang Yuning completed a transformation. After two years of training and improvement, he has become a figure who can be on his own in the Guoan striker. Even without Bakambu helping him cruising, without the exquisite passing of Vieira and Augusto, he can still score goals by himself task. Statistics show that he played 20 games for the team last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 2 assists. This number does not seem as conspicuous as other shooters, but considering that Guoan only scored 26 goals in total last season, Zhang Yuning’s importance is evident. And the foreign aid striker Anderson next to him scored 2 goals in 8 games. It can be said that from that season, Guoan’s local players began to “bring” foreign aid to play.

Entering 2022, Zhang Yuning’s performance has reached a new level. Maybe it was the blessing of the captain’s armband, or maybe it was because he knew that he had a heavy responsibility, and he worked hard in every game, which also caused his injury to recur in the summer. But despite this, Zhang Yuning raised the banner of attack alone when Guoan foreign aid was basically unable to provide support on the offensive end. Up to now, he has played 16 times and scored 11 goals, which not only created a personal scoring record in the Super League, but also helped the team in times of crisis.

The two missed penalty kicks against Guangzhou City caused Zhang Yuning to suffer for a while. The “heart-hearted” he once said that he was under a lot of pressure. He did not want to miss such a good opportunity to make contributions to the team because he knew very well. , how easy it all came to be. Fortunately, he quickly got out of the shadow of not scoring a penalty kick, and scored two consecutive rounds.

The age of 25 is definitely a golden age for a professional player, and as a local striker who has played in the Chinese Super League for 4 years and has become the core of the Guoan team, Zhang Yuning also shoulders the responsibility of leading the team forward. responsibility. So far, he has accomplished this task quite well.

