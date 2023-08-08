Shanghai Shenhua Prepares for Crucial Match Against Shenzhen

August 9th, Beijing – The stage is set for an exciting clash between Shanghai Shenhua and Shenzhen in the 21st round of the Chinese Super League. The match, scheduled for 19:35 Beijing time, will be held at Shanghai Shenhua’s home ground. In their previous encounter, Shenhua emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Shenzhen, making them the favorites going into this game.

However, Shenhua has recently struggled with a downturn in form. Following their 1-2 defeat against Dalian in the last round, Shenhua has failed to secure a win in the past three Super League matches. As a result, they have slipped to third place in the league standings, behind Shandong Luneng Taishan.

To make matters worse, Shenhua now faces pressure from fourth-placed Chengdu Rongcheng, who are just two points behind. A loss in this round could see Shenzhen overtake them in the standings. In an effort to maintain their top-three position, Shenhua coach Wu Jingui will go all out and field his strongest starting lineup.

The goalkeeper position is expected to be filled by Shenma Town, who is set to make a strong return. Wu Jingui will stick to his usual 4-back formation in defense, with Cui Lin, Jin Yangyang, Jiang Shenglong, and new American addition Yan Xinli likely to start. Jin Yangyang and Jiang Shenglong will form the central defensive partnership, while Cui Lin and Yan Xinli will operate as full-backs.

In midfield, it comes as no surprise that French defensive midfielder Ibrahim Amadou will play a crucial role in intercepting and stealing the ball. He will be partnered by Wu Xi, the captain of the national football team, to form a formidable double midfield combination. Flanking the double defensive midfielders will be local talents Yu Hanchao and Cao Yunding, who will provide attacking impetus from the wings.

Upfront, 29-year-old Swiss forward Marele will lead the line for Shanghai Shenhua, alongside ace foreign striker Bassogo.

Based on the analysis, Shanghai Shenhua’s expected starting lineup against Shenzhen will be: Ma Zhen; Cui Lin, Jin Yangyang, Jiang Shenglong, Yan Xinli; Wu Xi, Ibrahim-Amadou, Yu Hanchao, Cao Yunding; Malailai, Bassogo.

It is a crucial match for Shanghai Shenhua as they strive to maintain their position in the Super League. The outcome of this game will have significant implications for their future in the competition.

