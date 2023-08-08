Born X Raished and Stüssy Collaborate to Launch Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Born X Raished and Stüssy Collaborate on New Streetwear Collection

Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Born X Raished has recently announced a collaboration with iconic brand Stüssy. This exciting partnership not only marks the first collaboration between the two parties but also brings together the “SoCal” blood of both brands to launch a collection that combines tradition, style, and creativity.

Founded by Chris “Spanto” Printup and Alex “2Tone” Erdmann, Born X Raished serves as a tribute to their beloved Venice, CA home. Tragically, Spanto passed away at the end of June due to illness, making this collaboration even more meaningful.

The standout piece in this joint collection is a short tee that cleverly combines the words Born X Raising with Stüssy’s classic graffiti font. The “Handstyle” short tee features 2Tone’s unique signature printed on the front, while Spanto’s signature appears on the back.

In addition to the short tee, the collection also offers a multi-purpose logo-print hooded zip-up jacket, a long-sleeved jersey embroidered with the Stüssy Eight Ball graphic, a fitted LA Embossed cap, an Eight Ball beach towel, and a Zippo lighter.

Fans can mark their calendars as Born X Raished x Stüssy’s latest joint series will be officially released on August 11. Interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned for further release information.

This collaboration brings together two iconic streetwear brands, each known for their unique style and influence in the fashion industry. The combination of Born X Raished’s tribute to Venice, CA, and Stüssy’s timeless aesthetic promises to deliver a collection that reflects the spirit of Southern California and the creative vision of both brands.

Streetwear enthusiasts and fans of both Born X Raished and Stüssy can look forward to this exciting collaboration and the opportunity to purchase limited-edition pieces. With the release date just around the corner, anticipation is building for the launch of this highly anticipated collection.

