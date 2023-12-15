Fox scores 41 points; Kings beat Thunder 128-123

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 41 points and the Sacramento Kings beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-123 on Thursday.

Oklahoma City wasted a great performance by Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 43 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The Kings led by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Thunder cut the deficit to two on a 13-2 run.

Fox and Keegan Murray responded with baskets late, and Sacramento strengthened its defensive efforts down the stretch. It was the third 40-point performance this season by Fox, who also added seven assists and three rebounds.

It was a duel between two of the best young point guards in the NBA: Gilgeous-Alexander and Fox. They both responded.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 16 of 18 free throws and Fox made five 3-pointers.

