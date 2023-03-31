Profiles of horses where the eyes, mane and snouts engraved in stones are clearly distinguishable, dating back more than 18,000 years, are the fabulous discovery announced by archaeologists working on an excavation in the south of France, the international press reported today.

The objects found at the site where members of the French National Institute for Archaeological Research have been working since 2015 are between 20,000 and 16,000 years old, “a period similar to that of the rock art in the famous Lascaux cave”with the difference that in this place in the Nimes region “there was a human presence until the 16th century,” said the AFP news agency.

This is the site of Bellegard, a slightly elevated terrain that “was probably chosen as a stopover by nomadic populations, because it had a spring and offered a good view of the herds of wild horses that crossed the plain,” the specialists explained.

In 2016, after 11 months of excavations, archaeologists discovered 100,000 weapons and tools carved from stone, animal bones and shells used as ornaments, some of which are more than 22,000 years old, dating from the early Magdalenian period.

