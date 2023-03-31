In a video broadcast on networks, the mayor’s office emphasized that in the next few days those who do not collect animal waste will be penalized. The measure is covered by the citizen coexistence ordinance of June 19, 2019, which details the sanctions, including fines and community service.

The initiative has been a novelty for the residents of the municipality, said Belen Ivonne, who was walking with Puppy around The Big Sticks and in one of the kiosks he saw the sign “pick up your bag here”.

Curiosity and the need to realize that by chance that day she had not carried a bag, made Belén go to ask the kioskero what that poster was about. There they explained to him and told him that the only requirement to withdraw it is the municipality’s card.

While listening to the requirements, the furry Puppy decided that it was time to relieve himself and Belén did not bring anything to pick him up. When checking his wallet, she got his card and proposed to remove his bag.

The kioskero only asked one question: how many dogs do you have at home? Explaining that besides Puppy there were four other members in his pack, he immediately handed her two scrolls. She thought there were only two, but when she opened them she discovered that each one had 100 bags.

Belén commented that she had really liked the initiative that urges citizens to keep spaces clean. Likewise, he stressed the importance of not only taking care of pets, but also maintaining coexistence with the neighbors. See also Li Shulei, the figure behind Xi Jinping's power struggle, transferred the Central Propaganda Department to take real power | Wang Xiaohui | Wang Huning | Huang Kunming

Experiences

spain

In Madrid Citizens who do not proceed immediately to remove their dog’s waste can cause a minor infraction punishable by fines ranging from 300 to 3,000 euros. Penalties may vary in each state. In order to proceed with the measure with the DNA bank, the offenders are identified.

USA

In NYSince 1978, the city’s public health law provides for a $250 fine for failing to pick up pet feces in any public area.

Mexico

The Civic Culture Law of the Mexico City establishes that People who do not collect the poop of their furry will be credited with a fine that can range from 11 to 40 Units of Measurement and Update, that is, from 1,058 to 3,848 pesos.