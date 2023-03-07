Home Entertainment Francisco Buteler, his coaching staff and the challenge in Juniors
Francisco Buteler, his coaching staff and the challenge in Juniors

Francisco Buteler, his coaching staff and the challenge in Juniors

Francisco Buteler took charge of General Paz Juniors, after the departure of César Zabala to the lower ranks of Talleres. “Pancho” had been his alternate coach at the Institute and at the same albo, in addition to having done tasks in the coordination of inferiors of the same General Paz neighborhood club.

The board chose Buteler, who took on a great challenge. “We aim to be protagonists and win the Cordobesa League since it is the one that offers two places in the Amateur Regional, one per zone. There is still no certainty about whether they are going to maintain the licenses that allowed the clubs to keep their places, ”Buteler commented.

“Pancho” is accompanied by Hernan Martinez (alternate coach), Federico Paoloni, Rodrigo Lopez (physical trainers), Sergio Gimenez (goalkeeping coach), Horacio Iriarte (doctor), Rodolfo Barrera and Cristian Acevedo (kinesiologists), Carlos Farias (utility ) and Mark Vale (AV)

reinforcements

Midfielders Rodrigo Ligorria and Adrián Franco Verón, forwards Nicolás Altamira, Yair Pardo and Laureano Fernández (returned) and defenders Francisco Roldán and Jorge Courroux joined.

