From Grupo Manía to Solo Success: Rubi Omar’s Journey in the Music Industry

Title: Rubi, Former Grupo Manía Member, Embarks on Solo Career with New Album

Subtitle: Talented singer aims for a successful international music career

Puerto Rico – After a successful stint with the iconic merengue group Grupo Manía, Rubi Omar, better known as Rubi, has set his sights on a solo career in the music industry. Rubi, who initially joined Grupo Manía as a showgirl in 2015, expressed gratitude for the invaluable experience and learning he gained during his time with the group.

Reflecting on his journey with Grupo Manía, Rubi mentioned his initial role as a choir member before eventually becoming the fourth member of the group. Acknowledging the unique charisma of his predecessor Oscar “Qué loco” Serrano, Rubi emphasized that he brought a different style and interpretation to the group’s performances. Rubi had the opportunity to participate in two record productions with Grupo Manía, including “La marca” and “Los conquistadores,” and also performed various songs composed by band leader Banchy Serrano.

After six years with Grupo Manía, Rubi made the decision to pursue his solo ambitions. Born and raised in San Juan, Rubi, who is also proficient in salsa singing, had always aspired to establish himself as a soloist. He explained that while singing with Grupo Manía was a significant achievement, he felt the need to fulfill even more dreams and explore new horizons in his musical journey.

Regarding his departure from Grupo Manía, Rubi clarified that it was a mutually agreed upon decision, as his contract had expired. He expressed his appreciation for the support and understanding of Banchy Serrano in pursuing his solo career.

Rubi’s musical journey began at a young age, even though he had no formal musical training. He developed his skills in guitar, bass, and vocals through natural talent and passion. He made his professional singing debut at the age of 18 and had performed in various groups before joining Grupo Manía.

During an early phase of his career when he contemplated leaving music, Rubi unexpectedly encountered an opportunity that reinvigorated his love for singing. This led to his involvement with the group Caras Nuevas, which opened doors for him and facilitated connections with influential figures in the music industry.

Now, as a solo artist, Rubi has released two singles, “Un nuevo comienzo” and “Yo no vengo a tirle a nadie,” which serve as a prelude to his debut solo album of the same name. The album consists of 11 songs, including five merengues, five salsa tracks, and one ballad. Rubi has written all the songs himself and has been actively involved in arranging six of them.

Rubi’s songs reflect his personal experiences and values, showcasing family themes, love for his children, and a heartfelt dedication to his wife. The album also addresses relatable topics such as everyday life challenges and the ongoing global heatwave. Rubi’s work has gained recognition on various music platforms, and his recently released song “El sol está…” has already received radio airplay.

With the support of his talented orchestra, Rubi aims to establish himself both in Puerto Rico and internationally. He envisions a successful music career and hopes to captivate audiences with his performances and distinct musical style, comprising both salsa and merengue genres.

Rubi has already made his debut at the Morovis patron saint festivities and has a lineup of private and public performances scheduled. As he continues to gain momentum, Rubi remains focused on leaving a lasting impression on the music industry, building his fanbase, and establishing a prominent presence on stage and beyond.

