From “intern her” to “raise Milei so that she loses JxC”: the opposition critic of Cristina Kirchner

Several opposition leaders questioned the vice president Cristina Kirchnerafter his speech at the inauguration of the Néstor Kirchner Justicialista School (EJNK)in the Argentine Theater of La Plata.

The Buenos Aires head of government and presidential candidate, Horacio Rodriguez Larretaassured that the former national president “speaks as if she does not integrate” the current management: “This government failed and Cristina has to take charge. Today she once again demonstrated that she is not concerned about Argentines. The Kirchner model is exhausted.”

The president of the PRO National Council and presidential candidate, Patricia Bullrichaffirmed that the “people got tired of 20 years of authoritarianism, decapitalization and poverty” and added: “The worst government in history: its final work.”

Milei’s response was immediate: “Cristina Kirchner spoke out in favor of the robbery”

in dialogue with LN+Bullrich described the leader of the Frente de Todos as a “liar” and argued that during her speech she opted for confronting the figure of Javier Milei to harm Together for Change.

Christina does [mencionar a Milei] because he wants us to lose. So he says ‘I pick up Milei and put him on as an enemy,’ ”analyzed the JxC reference.

“That is not understanding the reality of what is happening in Argentina. Milei is a person who has grown, but Together for Change is a powerful force,” she observed.

Cristina Kirchner in La Plata. Photo: NA

“Beyond the fact that this may be Cristina Kirchner’s strategy, we have mayors, governors and we have the possibility of passing all the laws. We are propped up in the provinces, we won practically all the elections and we have a great electoral assemblyBullrich reasoned.

“Cristina’s speech is a speech that is absolutely detached from the actual work. It is fiction. The real work is poverty, 120% inflation, destroyed schools and insecurity”, added the former minister of management Cambiemos.

On the other hand, he accused the head of the Senate of having supported the convertibility regime. “Today Cristina was talking about economic models and she is a great defender of convertibility. She is a liar. He defended convertibility even after its fall.

The best CFK phrases: “Those jerks who go around saying the caste is afraid, where are we afraid of them, cheeks”

More reactions to CFK’s speech: “Intern her”

The deputy and presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Mileywho was harshly criticized by the former president, tweeted: “Cristina Kirchner spent a long time talking about dollarization. For a change, like all the rest of the political caste, she spoke out in favor of theft and against good Argentines”.

The PRO deputy Mary Eugenia Vidal He not only targeted the head of the Senate, but also took the opportunity to question Nicolás Trotta, who was Minister of Education during the pandemic: “Those who closed schools for a year and a half, today inaugurate the Néstor Kirchner Justicialista School.”

José Luis Espertdeputy and leader of Avanza Libertad, pointed out: “Cristina now says that the fiscal deficit does not generate inflation but the devaluation of the peso and if there is a deficit it is because little Income Tax is paid (despite the fact that they violate us with the rest of the taxes).

CA/ED