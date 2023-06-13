From PS2 to PS5: Twenty years of Sony PlayStation’s participation in ChinaJoy! – DoNews game

On December 3, 1994, with the classic slogan “1, 2, 3, all games are gathered here”, Sony’s PlayStation console entered thousands of households. This device was originally a Super Nintendo (SFC) CD-ROM expansion peripheral device jointly created by Sony and Nintendo. Due to Nintendo unilaterally suspending the cooperation plan, Sony finally decided to establish a special subsidiary “Sony Computer Entertainment” (SCE, now Has been renamed SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) and carried out the PlayStation console development plan alone. This home console uses CD-ROM as a large-capacity storage medium and has excellent support for 3D graphics architecture. Together with masterpieces such as “Ridge Racer”, “Tekken”, “Final Fantasy 7”, and “Resident Evil”, it finally became the first one. The electronic game console with sales of 100 million units has also allowed Sony to gradually grow into one of the largest game companies in the world.

The PlayStation 2 released in 2000 is equipped with DVD playback function and more powerful 3D graphics support, and accompanied by “Onimusha”, “GT Racing 3/4”, “Final Fantasy 10”, “Dragon Quest 8”, “God of War” ” Countless classic works such as Dynasty Warriors and Wanda and the Colossus have sold more than 150 million units in its twelve-year life cycle, making it one of the most successful game consoles in the world.

For game manufacturers, publicity through video game entertainment exhibitions has been one of the most important marketing methods for decades. Whether it is E3 for industry insiders or PAX for overseas players, Sony Interactive Entertainment will actively participate in the exhibition and Exhibiting the upcoming popular lineup on the PlayStation platform, the annual E3 press conference was also regarded as the “Spring Festival Gala in the game circle” by players. China International Digital Interactive Entertainment Exhibition (ChinaJoy), as one of the most well-known and influential annual events in the global digital entertainment field, is naturally the best way for Sony to showcase PlayStation to Chinese players. As early as the first ChinaJoy held at the Beijing Exhibition Hall, Sony took the newly launched PS2 on the stage, not only providing the national version of “Pro Evolution Soccer 7” and “Monkey Catch 2” for For the audience experience, there is also the simplified Chinese version of “Gran Turismo 4”, which is not yet on the market. With the force feedback steering wheel and comfortable seats, it can be said to provide the most comfortable and luxurious home console experience. In 2005, at the third ChinaJoy, which was moved to Shanghai New International Expo Center, the National Bank PS2 could still be seen. Sony once again opened a large-scale experience booth, providing a fully Chinese version of the National Bank Chinese version of the game for players to try. , including “Dynasty Warriors 2” and so on.

In 2014, Sony announced a cooperation with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group to introduce PlayStation 4 game consoles to the Chinese mainland market. With the opening of the home console market, both Microsoft and Sony participated in the 2014 ChinaJoy exhibition, and exhibited the consoles, games, and hardware lineups of the National Bank Xbox One, PS4, and PSV. This year, ChinaJoy kept pace with the times. The “Home Console and E-sports Game Pavilion” exhibition area was opened to feast the eyes of audiences who love console games.

In the next few years, Sony Interactive Entertainment continued to shine at ChinaJoy, and through the pre-show press conference, more attention was focused on it, and the audience who were about to go to the scene were eager to try it. In the past few years, we have been able to experience hundreds of works on the PS4 platform at ChinaJoy, including “Final Fantasy 15”, “Dynasty Warriors 7 Empire”, “Street Fighter 5”, “Monster Hunter World” and other world-renowned series.

After 20 years of development, ChinaJoy has become a well-known event. The 20th ChinaJoy exhibition will be held in Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 28 to July 31, 2023, and will be linked online + offline diversity model. To meet the online interactive experience of a larger online player group, form a ChinaJoy panoramic ecology with all regions, all weather, and full traffic. With the launch and hot sales of the Bank of China PS5, Sony will once again come to the site of the 20th ChinaJoy exhibition in 2023. Although Sony’s participating game lineup has not been announced yet, we may guess that the following aspects will be the focus of Sony’s display at ChinaJoy based on Sony’s layout in the Chinese game market in recent years.

The first is the already large-scale “China Star Project”, which is a project launched by SIE Shanghai in 2016 to support Chinese game developers, and has produced a number of local works with good reputation in China and overseas. Several works in the second phase of the China Star Project have been in development for several years, and it is not too far away from the final launch. Maybe we will see them on ChinaJoy in 2023, such as “Death”, “Lost Soul”, ” Works such as “Infinite Robot” and “Lily of the Valley Project”. Not long ago, SIE Shanghai also announced the official launch of the third phase of the China Star Project. “Awakening Blade”, “Limited Threshold” and “Empty Shell Action” are the first batch of selected games. SIE is expected to announce another batch in July this year. The project selected for the third phase of China Star, perhaps ChinaJoy is the best stage.

The second is PS VR 2 equipment and related games. With the simultaneous listing of PS VR 2 by the Bank of China in mainland China, more users who are holding money still hope to experience it in person before deciding whether to buy it. ChinaJoy has naturally become the first place to contact users. Excellent choice. Presumably, Sony will provide a large number of PS VR 2 for trial play at this exhibition, and naturally there will be supporting games such as “Call of the Horizon Mountain” and “Gran Turismo 7” that can bring out the characteristics of PS VR 2.

In the end, it is naturally those attractive works on the PS5 console. Many games that have been listed, such as “God of War: Ragnarok”, “Hogwarts Legacy”, and “Final Fantasy 16”, can reach a large number of new users, but have not yet been listed. The game allows users who have already purchased PS5 to make purchase plans for the future. Twenty years have passed in a flash, and the relationship between Sony PlayStation and ChinaJoy has always been close. PlayStation has gradually opened up the enthusiasm of Chinese players through the ChinaJoy exhibition, and ChinaJoy has also attracted more international vision through the influence of international manufacturers such as Sony. Let us look forward to the arrival of the 20th ChinaJoy exhibition and a better future in the future!

