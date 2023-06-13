Architecture for Outer Space, and design a lunar research center with BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group – YACademy advanced training course

Registrations open until 15 September 2023

Registrations are open for the first edition of “Architecture for Outer Space” the YACademy advanced training course created in collaboration with the Topical Team on Planetary Caves dell’European Space Agency with the aim of training the new pioneers of architecture, designers with a heroic and experimental vocation: that of making the history of humanity by writing the future of the first extraterrestrial architectures.

After 50 years since the last human landing on the Moon, a renewed interest in space led a consortium of international partners to return to our satellite, through the Artemis program, last November 2022. Following the return of Man, expected by 2025the Moon will acquire the status of the most important scientific base of mankind, where, most likely, some of the most important discoveries of the coming decades will take place.

In this formidable scenario, architects will play a key role. ESA, NASA and SpaceX: train today at space architecture it will mean being the first to develop specific skills and a competitive advantage in a disruptive sector characterized, in the near future, by extraordinary opportunities and huge investments.

The course will be held in Bologna from 27 November 2023 to 16 February 2024, it will also be possible to attend it remotely. The final workshop will be held by Julian Ocampo Salazar | BIG – BJARKE INGELS GROUP and will concern the planning a lunar research base.

At the end of the course, the YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student an internship/collaboration proposal within partner studios, including BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, Morphosis, UNStudio, Foster + Partners, Skidmore Owings & Merrill.

Available 3 full coverage scholarships the cost of enrollment e possibility of remote attendance. Applications will be evaluated by a selection committee made up of 4 Pritzker Prize-winning studio partners.

Special lectures

TALES OF AN ASTRONAUT: 313 DAYS IN SPACE

Paul Nespoli / Astronaut



/ Astronaut ARCHITECTURE IN EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS: ANTARCTIC STATIONS

Hugh Broughton / Hugh Brougthon Architects

/ Hugh Brougthon Architects BIG: ON THE MOON AND ON MARS

Julian Ocampo Salazar / Bjarke Ingels Group – BIG

/ Bjarke Ingels Group – BIG MOON VILLAGE: A NEW CHAPTER IN SPACE EXPLORATION

George Petrov / Skidmore Owings & Merrill – SOM

/ Skidmore Owings & Merrill – SOM A HOUSE YOUR MARS

Xavier DeKestelier / HASSELL

/ HASSELL HOW TO CONVERT SCI-FI INTO REALITY

Phnam Bagley / Nonfiction

/ Nonfiction SPACE NEUROARCHITECTURE: THE SENSES AS A TOOL OF WELL-BEING

Ari Peralta / Arigami UK

/ Arigami UK 3D PRINTING IN SPACE

Melody Yashar / ICON

Design laboratory

MOON RESEARCH LAB: Design of a lunar research base

Julian Ocampo Salazar | BIG – BJARKE INGELS GROUP

The laboratory will represent an opportunity for practical synthesis through which to test all the notions that will be made available through the other teaching modules, guaranteeing strategic responses with respect to a real architectural project. The laboratory, conducted in collaboration with the Topical Team on Planetary Caves of the European Space Agency, will aim to investigate the possibilities of developing analysis and research modules inside lunar pits.

Result of the collapse of portions of lavatubes underlying the lunar surface, similar holes allow access to a vast system of tunnels and tunnels which, reasonably, represent the safest context in which to repair the first human garrisons in an extraterrestrial environment. In the tunnels of our satellite, sheltered from the massive temperature ranges of the surface, and from the lethal radiations which – thanks to the absence of atmosphere – periodically invest the Moon, the first human bases will be able to grow and develop as the foundation of future colonies.

Through the laboratory, the students will have the opportunity not only to compete with an exciting and visionary theme – constantly monitored by industry experts – but also to contribute to the theoretical solution of challenges that extraterrestrial planning will necessarily have to face.

Construction workshop

Construction is a fundamental step in architecture. For this reason, YACademy offers its students the opportunity to participate in the process of producing their own ideas.

In this way, the students will gain practical building site experience and, above all, the authorship of projects built for excellent clients, destined for a highly relevant media echo and capable of defining a turning point in their professional career.

construction workshop Manuela Ospina | credits YAC srl

Classroom teaching & Workshop

THE NEW SPACE RACE | 4 ORE

Business models and structures of the new space economy

Raffaele Mauro, First Space

| 4 ORE Raffaele Mauro, First Space SPACE GEOPOLITICS | 4 ORE

Possible scenarios of cooperation and balance

Alessandro Aresu, Ministry of Research – Limes

| 4 ORE Alessandro Aresu, Ministry of Research – Limes IMPACTS OF SPACE RESEARCH | 4 ORE

How satellites affect life on Earth

Christoph Aubrecht, ESA Global Development Assistance

| 4 ORE Christoph Aubrecht, ESA Global Development Assistance LIVING IN EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS | 8 ORE

Designing for isolated and confined environments, on Earth and in Space

Sandra H. Meusburger, Vienna University of Technology

| 8 ORE Sandra H. Meusburger, Vienna University of Technology SPACE ARCHITECTURE I | 8 ORE

History and principles of architecture beyond the Earth

Olga Bannova, Sakasawa International Center for Space Architecture

| 8 ORE Olga Bannova, Sakasawa International Center for Space Architecture SPACE ARCHITECTURE II | 8 ORE

Constraints and requirements for the architecture of the space habitat

Daniel Inocente, Blue Origin

| 8 ORE Daniel Inocente, Blue Origin SPACE ARCHITECTURE III | 8 ORE

Parametric tools and gamification for architecture in space

Valentina Sumini, Space Exploration Initiative MIT / Politecnico di Milano

| 8 ORE Valentina Sumini, Space Exploration Initiative MIT / Politecnico di Milano BUILDING ON MARS AND THE MOON | 8 ORE

Technologies for the construction of extraterrestrial habitats

René Waclavicek, Liquifer System Group

| 8 ORE René Waclavicek, Liquifer System Group BUILDING LIVING STRUCTURES | 8 ORE

Biofabrication Strategies for Earth and Space

Monika Brandić Lipińska, HBBE Newcastle University

| 8 ORE Monika Brandić Lipińska, HBBE Newcastle University PLANETARY GEOLOGY | 8 ORE

The context of the planetary bodies and their caverns

Francesco Sauro, Miles Beyond | ESA Topical Team on Planetary Caves

| 8 ORE Francesco Sauro, Miles Beyond | ESA Topical Team on Planetary Caves EXTRA-PLANETARY SURVEY AND LOCALIZATION | 4 ORE

The use of planetary GIS for planning and mission planning

Riccardo Pozzobon, University of Padua | ESA Topical Team on Planetary Caves

| 4 ORE Riccardo Pozzobon, University of Padua | ESA Topical Team on Planetary Caves CULTIVATE IN EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS | 8 ORE

Theory and practice of soilless cultivation

Sante Mazzacane, University of Ferrara



Internship/collaboration opportunity

At the end of the competition, each student will have a period of collaboration with one of YACademy’s partner realities, with a minimum duration of 2 months and a guarantee of compensation.

Among the studies: BIG – BJARKE INGELS GROUP, MORPHOSIS, UNSTUDIO, FOSTER + PARTNERS, SKIDMORE OWINGS & MERRILL

Academy alumni with Joseph Zampieri (David Chipperfield Architects Milano) | credits YAC srl

YACADEMY – presentation

With a historian of 15 Pritzker Prize winners – the “Nobels” of architecture – in its faculty panel, YACademy it is the first postgraduate institute in the world born from the comparison and collaboration between the most illustrious names in contemporary architecture. From the definition of programs to the provision of teaching, every aspect is taken care of by the greatest architectural firms of our time. The experience offered by the YACademy training courses is among the most complete and exciting in the world, the result of years of experimentation and interaction with the great masters of architecture. Each course integrates numerous teaching formats that contribute to an experience capable of making a difference in the personal and professional career of young designers.

The offices

In the heart of the historic center of Bologna – in the shadow of the Two Towers and adjacent to Piazza Santo Stefano – YACademy occupies the ancient courtyard of a prestigious medieval building, renovated in order to house an excellent training center and located a few minutes walk – under the UNESCO heritage arcades – from the Central Station. Equipped with an architecture library of over 5,000 volumes, YACademy represents a suggestive place to complete or enrich one’s training experience in a fascinating context, immersed in the historical and cultural heart of a lively and constantly fermenting city.

To guarantee students the best and most engaging experience possible, since 2023 YACademy has made available numerous apartments in the same building that houses the institute’s classrooms. Different housing solutions for an experience of integration and unique relationship between students: at the YACademy campus, between history, innovation and internationality, young talents selected from the best studios in the world will be able to socialize with each other, building a network of absolute excellence and throwing solid foundation for your professional future.

YACademy campus | credits YAC srl

Partners

Contributors to the project: WWF – Franks Marbles – Sella art – Aresline – Contec – Flooring – Roversi Furniture – terrestrial – Knauf

INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

Advanced training course

Architecture for Outer Space | 2023 Organizing body

YACademy

YACademy When :

27.11.2023 – 16.02.2024

: 27.11.2023 – 16.02.2024 Dove:

via Borgonuovo 5, Bologna

via Borgonuovo 5, Bologna Lecture attendance

3 days a week

3 days a week Registration closes :

September 15, 2023

: September 15, 2023 Placement activation period

March – May 2024

March – May 2024 Web. www.yacademy.it

E-mail [email protected]