From the hand of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Outlander returns recharged and dizzying

Having seen the first two episodes of the seventh season of Outlander on Star +, the hit historical series created by Ronald D Moore and based on the voluminous books of Diana Gabaldon I can assure that so many things happen almost together that it doesn’t give the viewer a break. Both for those who have already read the saga and for those who have no idea what is going to happen.

It is that due to the pandemic season 6 was short and they end up resolving issues that he left pendinge (as usual, with a lump in the throat) and raising the situations that will develop over 12 episodes in which, following the historical and fantastic plot, it puts Claire and Jamie Fraser in the middle of the independence war in the United States, despite the fact that both refuse to participate in that historical event.

But there is a long way to go to get there. And meanwhile they have their own adventures: again we see Claire on the brink of the gallows for Malva’s death and Jamie on the run trying to rescue her. This is actually a bit tiring because it’s repeated, but it’s like that in the books, only told in several chapters. Also we will find out who it was In fact the person responsible for the death of that girl and who sacrifices himself to free Claire from her apparent destiny, in the most emotional scenes of these episodes.

There is another emotional part a new member of the family arrives at Fraser’s RidgeBrianna’s little girl (Sophie Skelton) y Roger (Ricard Rankin). But this birth will unleash dramatic situations very Gabaldon-esque, that will put the parents at a new crossroads that will mark their presence in the plot in a completely different way.

With no intention of taking away the pleasure of fans (who are becoming more and more) of watching their favorite series, which never disappoints and brings new adventures (some incredible) to the protagonists, you have to rescue once again the historical reenactment that a great Scottish team performs near Glasgow and that goes from the weapons, the decorations, the upholstery to the clothes, all meticulously orchestrated. Also the interpretations of these actors who for many have become part of the family: they bring naturalness and make the vicissitudes that their characters go through believablesometimes too cruel for our eyes when we see them in full color, and a great effort of impeccable realization.

One more time we will suffer again, get excited and love with this quartet, to which we add the invaluable presence by Ian, a John Bell that he found the right tone for his outsider and that this year is going to give us many surprises.