Fujian Shines at the 31st Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Awards

Fujian Province Shines at Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Awards

At this year’s 31st Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Awards Ceremony, Fujian Province can proudly claim two of the 15 new “Plum Blossoms” winners. Zheng Quan, a first-class actor from Fujian Fanghua Yue Theater, and Sun Yi, a first-class actor from Fujian Song and Dance Theater, were recognized for their outstanding performances. This makes Fujian the only province to win two “Plum Blossoms” this year. Additionally, one of the five national winners of the 25th Cao Yu Drama and Literature Award was also from Fujian. Chen Xinxin, a first-level playwright from the Fujian Peking Opera Theater, was honored for her Fujian opera “Life”.

The Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award, established in 1983, is considered the highest accolade in Chinese drama performance art. Over the past 40 years, 19 individuals from Fujian have won the “Plum Blossom” award a total of 20 times, with winners consistently emerging since 2004. Fujian’s theater stage has become a breeding ground for talent and has greatly contributed to the vibrant drama scene in the province.

Although the Plum Blossom Award may initially appear to be an individual actor’s award, it actually serves as a reflection of the overall performance strength and artistry of a troupe, a genre, or even a region, according to Wang Qiumei, party secretary and vice chairman of the Fujian Federation of Literary and Art Circles. The Plum Blossom Award has played a pivotal role in promoting the continuous improvement of artistic standards in Fujian drama.

Fujian’s success at the Plum Blossom Awards can be traced back to 1989 when Zeng Jingping from the Liyuan Opera Experimental Troupe of Fujian Province won the first “Plum Blossom” for Fujian. The province experienced a “Plum Blossom” fever in 1993 when the ceremony was held outside of the capital city for the first time. Chen Naichun from Fuzhou Fujian Theater won the second “Plum Blossom” for Fujian in that year.

Winning the Plum Blossom Award is no easy feat for actors. This year’s winners showcased their talent on stage during the final evaluation scene of the Plum Blossom Awards for Drama. Zheng Quan presented the Shaoxing opera “Tang Wan” in Guangzhou, while Sun Li starred in the opera “Book with Wife” in Guangdong. These performances demonstrated the complexity of these actors’ skills and their ability to evoke deep emotions through their art.

The success of these actors is a testament to the collective effort of the entire cast and crew. For Zheng Quan’s performance, Fujian Fanghua Yue Theater gathered nearly 100 people in their performance team, and Sun Li was supported by over 300 people from the Fujian Provincial Song and Dance Theater. Every participant in the performance, from voice control to lighting, worked diligently to achieve excellence and bring honor to their province.

Fujian’s flourishing drama scene is not only attributed to its talented actors but also to its exceptional scriptwriters. The province boasts a rich repertoire of operas, including Fujian Opera, Puxian Opera, Liyuan Opera, Gaojia Opera, and Gezai Opera (Xiang Opera). These operas flourish due to the efforts of outstanding playwrights such as Wang Renjie and Zhou Changfu, who were responsible for the scripts of Zheng Quan and Sun Li’s winning performances.

In recent years, Fujian has nurtured a new generation of playwrights through various initiatives like script solicitation, creative collection, playwright summer camp, and script revision meetings. Wu Xinbin, deputy director of the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, stated that 26 plays from Fujian have won the Cao Yu Drama Literature Award. Additionally, seven playwrights from Fujian have been selected for the “Hundreds of Excellent Plays Collection” in 2021, demonstrating the province’s prolific contribution to Chinese drama.

The artistic achievements bestowed by the Plum Blossom Award have not only enhanced the reputation and popularity of individual actors but have also elevated the performance market and social influence of their troupes. The pursuit of these actors’ performances by audiences reflects their virtuous and artistic charm. Recently, Plum Blossom Award actors Zhou Hong and Chen Qiong engaged in cultural activities in various villages, attracting crowds with their performances of plays like “Butterfly Fan.” This demonstrates the “plum blossom” effect and the positive impact it has on promoting traditional drama.

As the road to artistic creation continues, the Plum Blossom Award serves as a source of inspiration and encouragement. Artists approach the award as a punctuation mark rather than a final destination, continuously striving for excellence in their craft. The recognition and accolades received by Fujian winners instill them with a newfound aura and confidence, driving them to pursue their artistic goals even further.

Fujian Province has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on Chinese drama with its talented actors and exceptional scripts. The province’s commitment to artistic excellence and its vibrant theater scene make it a critical player in the development of Chinese performing arts.

