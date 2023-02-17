Home Entertainment Over a million dollars spent in 8 years! More than 200 wild monkeys in a village in Fujian want to eat and drink, and the villagers are almost overwhelmed! | Fujian Province | Villagers_Sina News
Entertainment

Over a million dollars spent in 8 years! More than 200 wild monkeys in a village in Fujian want to eat and drink, and the villagers are almost overwhelmed! | Fujian Province | Villagers_Sina News

by admin
Over a million dollars spent in 8 years! More than 200 wild monkeys in a village in Fujian want to eat and drink, and the villagers are almost overwhelmed! | Fujian Province | Villagers_Sina News

Over a million dollars spent in 8 years! More than 200 wild monkeys in a village in Fujian want to eat and drink, and the villagers are almost overwhelmed!

[Overamilliondollarsspentin8years!Morethan200wildmonkeysinavillageinFujianwanttoeatanddrinkandthevillagersarealmostoverwhelmed!】AgroupofwildmonkeyscametoPeizhuVillageAnshaTownYonganFujiansevenoreightyearsagoFrom4or5atthebeginningithasmultipliedtomorethan200in8yearsAftertheappearanceofthewildmonkeysthevillagershavebeenfeedingthemspontaneouslyandmorethanonemillionyuanhasbeenspentsofarThehigherandhighercostshavemadethevillagersoverwhelmedbutthewildmonkeyshavebecomeaccustomedtobeingfedbythevillagersHuangChuangxinSecretaryofthePartyBranchofPeizhuVillagesaidthatifthemonkeypopulationisstoppeditwillbedifficulttosurvive

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

See also  Xiamen Tungsten New Energy Science and Technology Innovation Board is listed: Rare Earth Group with a market value of 30.6 billion is the controlling shareholder_Fujian Province

You may also like

Chen Xingxu and Li Landi unlock the “happy...

Hyuna & Dawn didn’t admit to getting back...

Li Xiuman’s Hong Kong CT company Li Chengzhu...

The woman asked to change the cup but...

“Appeared together for the first time after the...

Chelsea star official announces new love girlfriend is...

Tomorrow, February 17, 2023, the wealth will double

Leonardo Sciascia, the joy of reason

Adapted from real stories!The movie “Daily Police” will...

For Epil Point, the goal is 100 centers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy