

Over a million dollars spent in 8 years! More than 200 wild monkeys in a village in Fujian want to eat and drink, and the villagers are almost overwhelmed!

[Overamilliondollarsspentin8years!Morethan200wildmonkeysinavillageinFujianwanttoeatanddrinkandthevillagersarealmostoverwhelmed!】AgroupofwildmonkeyscametoPeizhuVillageAnshaTownYonganFujiansevenoreightyearsagoFrom4or5atthebeginningithasmultipliedtomorethan200in8yearsAftertheappearanceofthewildmonkeysthevillagershavebeenfeedingthemspontaneouslyandmorethanonemillionyuanhasbeenspentsofarThehigherandhighercostshavemadethevillagersoverwhelmedbutthewildmonkeyshavebecomeaccustomedtobeingfedbythevillagersHuangChuangxinSecretaryofthePartyBranchofPeizhuVillagesaidthatifthemonkeypopulationisstoppeditwillbedifficulttosurvive

