original title:NBA Comprehensive: Cavaliers lose to 76ers, Nuggets beat Lone Ranger

In the 2022-2023 season, the NBA regular season will stage ten duels on the 15th. The double stars of Embiid and Harden shine, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118:112; Jokic scored a “triple double” and led the Denver Nuggets to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 118:109.

The Cavaliers, holding seven consecutive victories, visited the 76ers at home that day. The home team set the tone of the game with a wave of 21:2 in the middle of the first quarter. At the end of the first half, they had already led 63:38. But the Cavaliers regained their form after halftime. The star Mitchell drove low and walked high. In the fourth quarter, he scored 16 of his 33 points in the game, leading the team to chase the point difference to single digits. However, time was running out, and the Cavaliers finally lost with 6 points.

In this game, Embiid scored 29 points and 14 rebounds, and Harden also had 19 points and 12 assists. The former is celebrating the milestone of 10,000 points in his career. In addition to Mitchell for the Cavaliers, Garland contributed 27 points and Mobley scored 23 points.

Irving, who joined not long ago, was absent, and the Lone Ranger was led by Doncic’s single-core team to challenge the Nuggets in an away game. The two teams struggled to distinguish each other in the first quarter, and the Lone Ranger fell into a “scoring shortage” in the second quarter, and was beaten by the Nuggets 35:19 in a single quarter. They didn’t start to fight back until the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets still played steadily and finally won by 9 points.

Doncic contributed 37 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals, but he was still alone. The Nuggets’ starting “Five Tigers” all scored in double figures, and Jokic contributed 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a “triple double” data.

Ball of the Charlotte Hornets also won the “triple double” on the same day. His 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists helped the team beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120:110, and gave the opponent a 14-game losing streak. On the same day, James and Tatum returned as the backbone of the two teams, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 120:102, and the Boston Celtics to defeat the Detroit Pistons 127:109.

In other games, the Chicago Bulls lost 113:117 to the Indiana Pacers, the Miami Heat lost 105:116 to the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 122:101, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 117:111 , The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 133:96.