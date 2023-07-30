Funny Dream: The Enchanting World of Fairytale Rococo

Fairytale Rococo: The Brand Making Childhood Dreams Come True

Childhood dreams hold a special place in everyone’s hearts, and the FUNNY DREAM brand aims to bring those dreams to life for every child. With their collection titled “Fairytale Rococo,” the brand aspires to make every child a fun little dreamer.

The inspiration behind this season’s collection comes from a famous Japanese writer, Natsume Soseki. In his writings, he discussed the importance of expressing love in a subtle and delicate manner. This idea of concealing love in beautiful things resonated with the brand, leading to the creation of their implicit designs. The essence of Eastern culture and affection between family members are beautifully captured in a sentence that translates to “Tonight, the late moon is so beautiful.” This sentiment serves as the foundation for FUNNY DREAM’s aesthetic.

The brand combines retro elements with modern technology and incorporates the romanticism of European courts. By doing so, they aim to introduce young people to the retro designs of Chinese civilization and the unique characteristics of international aesthetics from an early age. The collection not only highlights the fashion of the times but also expresses the bond between parents and children, as well as the aspirations of young individuals in today’s era.

FUNNY DREAM draws inspiration from multiple Chinese classics and Greek myths to create their clothing designs. Their aim is to light up childhood dreams, instill cultural confidence, promote children’s aesthetic development, and contribute to their physical and mental well-being. The brand prides itself on being a collection of personality, originality, and diverse international designer brands.

Founded in 2019, FUNNY DREAM is an original designer brand that currently offers two series: “Palace Rococo” and “Fairy Tale Macaron.” The brand seamlessly integrates Eastern philosophy with Western aesthetics, employing three-dimensional tailoring and layout adjustments to create eye-catching designs. Their distinctive themes and unique style advocate for fashion and self-confidence, inspiring children to embrace their infinite possibilities.

Since its establishment, FUNNY DREAM has made a name for itself in the fashion industry. The brand has showcased its products at major fashion weeks and model competitions, both locally and internationally. With nearly a thousand high-quality products released, FUNNY DREAM has gained recognition and praise from consumers. The brand’s popularity has skyrocketed, aligning perfectly with global fashion trends. Their product range includes national fashion, British, court, and modern styles, catering to various occasions such as celebrity events, modeling shows, birthdays, music performances, and more.

FUNNY DREAM’s “Fairytale Rococo” collection is an enchanting journey into a world of childhood dreams. With their commitment to fashion, quality, and imaginative designs, FUNNY DREAM continues to inspire children to dream big and believe in their limitless potential.

