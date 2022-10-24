[Epoch Times, October 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) AKIRA (Ryohei Kurosawa), a member of the Japanese group “Wandering Brothers”, was named “National Brother-in-law” after marrying Taiwan’s first model Lin Chi-ling . On the 23rd, he served as an awarding guest at the Kaohsiung Film Festival. When asked about his performance in revealing the award in Chinese at the Golden Bell Awards Ceremony, he was well received. He said that Lin Chiling had trained him in Chinese and should focus on winning the award. on the program.

AKIRA attended the Golden Bell Awards Ceremony as a guest of honor on the 21st. He first introduced himself in Chinese: “Hello everyone, I am the first-generation brother-in-law AKIRA, do you remember?” He was joking and laughing all over the audience. At the same time, his performance in the Chinese show was praised by many guests and netizens. Lin Chiling also responded to the media through her agent and said she would give her husband full marks.

On the 23rd, AKIRA explained at the Kaohsiung Film Festival the origin of the “叏” of the “first-generation brother-in-law”: “After I came to Taiwan, the media became more interested in the ‘brother-in-law’, and this was the first time in Taiwan. Large venues show up and award awards, and I have the idea of ​​saying this word to make everyone happy.”

Xiao S (Xidi Xu), who was sitting in the audience, once said that she wanted to invite AKIRA and Lin Chiling to appear on her show “Xidi Wants to Talk 2”. In this regard, AKIRA generously said: “I hope that brothers-in-law from all over the world will come and do this together.” In the future, he will not exclude meeting with the audience with Gu Junye. He also thinks that every “brother-in-law” is great, and there is no need to compare .

Lin Chiling returned to Taiwan with her husband and son not long ago. When she attended the event, she was asked if the love story between Da S (Xu Xiyuan) and the Korean group “Kulong” member Gu Junye was in the limelight and whether she was worried that AKIRA’s style would be “new”. Guo Junye, brother-in-law of the nation, took it away, and Lin Chiling responded amusingly: “Don’t worry! It’s good that my husband is not taken away!”

Later, AKIRA was also asked at the endorsement event whether he felt that the title of “National Brother-in-law” was taken away by Gu Junye, who was already synonymous with a good man and a good husband. He said that the word “National Brother-in-law” reflected the media He didn’t care that the title was taken away. He thought that Da S and Gu Junye were also a very happy couple, and said that he wished them well.

On the 23rd, Xiao S slightly posted a photo with AKIRA backstage at the Kaohsiung Film Festival Awards Ceremony on Facebook, and wrote: “I’m very happy that Zhiling also has a great husband and family.” In the photo, AKIRA put his hands in his pockets, Showing a gentlemanly smile to the camera, Xiao S also showed a sweet smile. (click to see photo)

Because Xiao S used to bicker and joke with Lin Zhiling, a large number of netizens ridiculed “Sister Xiao S can’t speak such warm words”. However, the post attracted Lin Chiling’s personal response: “I have received your warmth, we must be happy together!”

Responsible editor: Yang Ming