Gandolfi, DT of Talleres, was asked if it was a “rematch” to eliminate River and he said…

Javier Gandolfi was pure happiness and satisfaction after Talleres’ 1-0 defeat of River, in Mendoza, for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup.

The coach acknowledged to the media: “It was not a rematch (due to the definition of the Professional League title that remained for River)… I am happy with how the game was won. We did it against a rival who is one of the best players. And that’s why he was champion.”

Gandolfi gave his team high praise: “In the first half we played close to perfection. And when you prepare a game as a coaching staff, that makes you proud. Already in the second half we were very intelligent in handling the game”.

DT said that Talleres and River were the two teams with a chance to be champion. “If we had chosen a game to play and finish the stage of the year, we would have chosen this one, against River. We wanted to finish this stage of the year with the best handling and it came out well”.

Gandolfi announced that he intends to play with the best he has against Gimnasia, in Córdoba, on Monday at 4:30 p.m., for the date 26 of the Professional League.

