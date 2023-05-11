Gao Ye wished Zhang Songwen Furu Donghai Shoubi Nanshan Details Exposure-Yichun News-Dongbei.com

#高叶祝张松文福如东海寿比南山#Recently, actors Gao Yezhu and Zhang Songwen announced the birth of a pair of lovely twin daughters, which surprised many fans. It is reported that Gao Yezhu and Zhang Songwen have been married for many years and have always maintained a loving relationship. This birth also made their family more complete.

According to Gao Yezhu’s friends, before Gao Yezhu and Zhang Songwen gave birth to twin daughters, they experienced a period of difficult pregnancy preparation. They kept trying various methods, and finally ushered in this good news. This news also aroused the sympathy and blessings of many netizens.

Netizen @小豆子: I am really happy for Gao Yezhu and Zhang Songwen. They are a really good couple, they support each other, go through the wind and rain together, and welcome happiness together. I wish their family happiness and prosperity, such as the East China Sea, and longevity than Nanshan.

Netizen @风流生活: When I saw this news, I was very excited, because Gao Yezhu and Zhang Songwen are both my idols, and I have always paid close attention to their relationship. I believe that they will definitely fulfill their responsibilities as parents and create a happy and beautiful family for their children.

Netizen @applause雷动: It is really a blessing and a blessing to have twin daughters. I wish Gao Yezhu and Zhang Songwen’s family health and happiness, and live a happy life. Their love stories have also brought us a lot of inspiration. True love requires mutual support and perseverance.

It is reported that Gao Yezhu and Zhang Songwen will take care of their twin daughters wholeheartedly in the days to come and build a happy family for them. They also look forward to continuing to work and bringing more excellent works to the audience in the days to come. We also look forward to a happier couple, Gao Yezhu and Zhang Songwen, with blessings like the East China Sea and longer lives than Nanshan.

